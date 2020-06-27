GMA launches own digital box

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network Inc. is beefing up its digital transformation efforts with the introduction of its own high-quality and affordable digital terrestrial television (DTT) receiver.

The DTT receiver, called GMA Affordabox, is the network’s answer to ABS-CBN’s TVplus box.

GMA chairman and chief executive officer Felipe Gozon said the Affordabox was specifically developed to be made accessible to millions of Filipino households and enable every home to enjoy digital TV viewing experience.

“In celebration of this milestone of reaching seven colorful decades in the industry, we are more than grateful for the Filipinos’ continued trust in GMA Network as we reaffirm our commitment to deliver excellence in news and entertainment. This is why in line with our 70th anniversary, we wholeheartedly offer a high-quality and affordable digital TV receiver for Filipinos,” Gozon said.

GMA Affordabox is a plug-and-play device that can easily be connected to an analog TV in order to receive digital television broadcast.

Users can watch GMA, GMA News TV, and the Heart of Asia channel in digital display, as well as all other free-to-air digital TV channels available in their area.

GMA said the Affordabox, which is priced at P888, comes with a built-in multimedia player that makes it an all-around digital file access device allowing users to play compatible video files, view photos, and even listen to music using a USB drive.

The Affordabox also has a personal video recorder that enables viewers to record GMA, GMA News TV, and Heart of Asia programs.

It has a nationwide emergency warning broadcast system that receives alerts from the NDRRMC about any calamity warnings in their area.

“GMA Affordabox stays true to its name as we make it available in the market at an affordable price, without compromising quality,” GMA president and chief operating officer Gilberto Duavit Jr. said.

“GMA Network has teamed up with the best product developers and engineers to give you a device built with additional features and high-quality materials at an accessible price. Now, more Filipino homes can start enjoying digital TV viewing,” he said.

Digital signal is currently available in Metro Manila, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte.