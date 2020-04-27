How Filipinos can play for $186M American jackpot this week!

MANILA, Philippines — The American Mega Millions lottery is offering the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $186 million. This huge amount has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world, and the winner could be someone from the Philippines.

There is no need to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at theLotter.com.

"As usual, we're helping clients from Europe, Latin America and Asia buy their tickets for the worldwide lotteries. We're very happy to see the constant interest and trust from the Philippine customers," said Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.

How theLotter works

TheLotter is a lottery ticket messenger service. It uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service.

The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With a scanned version of the ticket and an email confirmation, customers are rest assured of full ownership of their tickets.

At theLotter, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

It provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

Here’s how to join

Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with numbers of your choice, or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and that's it! You're now eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to a secure, private account that can be withdrawn at any time.

Winning a lottery jackpot, however, may require traveling to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter, free of charge, to assist in the win collection process.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million winners from across the globe.

The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. The next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of the Philippines!

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.