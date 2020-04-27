MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
There is no need to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning a $186 million jackpot.
Photo Release
How Filipinos can play for $186M American jackpot this week!
(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The American Mega Millions lottery is offering the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $186 million. This huge amount has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world, and the winner could be someone from the Philippines.

There is no need to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at theLotter.com.

"As usual, we're helping clients from Europe, Latin America and Asia buy their tickets for the worldwide lotteries. We're very happy to see the constant interest and trust from the Philippine customers," said Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.

How theLotter works

TheLotter is a lottery ticket messenger service. It uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service.

The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With a scanned version of the ticket and an email confirmation, customers are rest assured of full ownership of their tickets.

At theLotter, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

It provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

Here’s how to join

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.
  3. Fill out your ticket with numbers of your choice, or use a computer-generated random selection.
  4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase and that's it! You're now eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to a secure, private account that can be withdrawn at any time.

Winning a lottery jackpot, however, may require traveling to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter, free of charge, to assist in the win collection process.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million winners from across the globe.

The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. The next big lottery prize winner to be a resident of the Philippines!

 

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.

ONLINE LOTTERY POWERBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Who’s going to pay for it?’
By Boo Chanco | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
A nurse in New York revealed the tragic last words of a dying man as he was about to be placed on a ventilator: “Who’s going to pay for it?” the coronavirus patient asked the nurse in between labored...
Business
fbfb
Below zero
By Wilson Sy | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Investors, traders, and fund managers were shocked, startled, and baffled by the recent oil price crash.
Business
fbfb
SEC: Get-rich-quick schemes on the rise amid COVID-19
By Iris Gonzales | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission has warned that predatory get-rich-quick schemes are on the rise amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
The country’s financial district amid the pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Makati’s central business district once a bustling financial hub with dapper investment bankers and businessmen in sleek suits and signature ties is now mostly empty.
Business
fbfb
Ayala to expand healthcare, logistics businesses
By Iris Gonzales | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is on the look out for new businesses and new ways of doing things as it embraces a “new normal” brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 or...
Business
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Philippines issues temporary ban on imported poultry from US
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has issued a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and their products...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
DA urged to bring surplus pork from VisMin to Luzon
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Industry stakeholders are calling on the Department of Agriculture to bring the excess pork supply from Visayas and Mindanao...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Budget, technical issues hinder Philippines oil stockpile
By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Budgetary and technical constraints hinder the government from importing oil to build its strategic petroleum reserve amid...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Index may recover this week
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index’s immediate major support is expected to settle at the 4,700 to 5,000 level as market...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
BIR, BOC collections down further
By Mary Grace Padin | 11 hours ago
Total collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs from January to mid-April declined further due...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with