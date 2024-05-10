^

Business

'Trabaho Para Sa Bayan': Private sector kicks off nationwide hybrid job fairs

May 10, 2024 | 1:39pm
Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S. fair at the Music Hall SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 9, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Online job platform Jobstreet by SEEK, SM Supermalls, and the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Thursday launched a nationwide campaign for “job opportunity building skills” called "Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S."

The memorandum of agreement, solidifying the commitment of the signatories to hold hybrid job fairs nationwide, was inked on Thursday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. This marked the kick-off of the whole-day job fair at the Music Hall of SM MOA.

Pasay City reported that 500 applicants registered during the job fair with 238 candidates hired on the spot.

According to Jobstreet by SEEK, the collaboration aims to “generate quality jobs” for Filipinos and help address “job-skill mismatch” through on-ground and online job fairs.

“The campaign offers opportunities across a diverse range of focus industries, each playing a vital role in the economic landscape of the Philippines including but not limited to Information Technology-Business Process Outsourcing, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and construction,” the press release read.

The job fairs also offers opportunities for applicants to receive advice from experts and free resources such as templates for resumes and cover letters to help them land their jobs.

Danah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines, said that their firm is looking forward to similar collaborations that benefit Filipino candidates and hirers. The platform has a talent pool of 11.6 million Filipino-registered candidates.

"We’re honored to have been given the opportunity to work with other like-minded organizations, driving us to continue facilitating better job matches between employers and candidates across the country,” Majarocon said.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the country’s underemployment or employed individuals expressed a desire to have an additional job or hours of work 5.39 million in March 2024.

It is a significant decline from the 6.08 million underemployed individuals in February 2024.

Meanwhile, as part of the partnership, succeeding job fairs will be held during the following dates:

  • May 16 - SM City San Jose Del Monte
  • May 23 - SM City San Pedro Laguna
  • May 30 - SM City General Santos

The ceremonial signing of the MOA was attended by Majarocon, Deborah Sy, SM Foundation Inc. executive director and trustee.

It was also witnessed by Teresita Sy-Coson, SM Investments Corporation vice-chairperson and PSAC Jobs member and lead for J.O.B.S.; Jose Ma. “Joey” A. Concepcion III, PSAC lead for Jobs and Go Negosyo founder; Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and Special Assistant to the President for Investments and Economic Affairs Secretary Frederick Go. — Ian Laqui and Rosette Adel

DOLE

EMPLOYMENT

JOBSTREET

SM

UNDEREMPLOYMENT

UNEMPLOYMENT
