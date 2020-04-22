MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The IRR was signed by the Department of Energy and Department of Finance in consultation with the Department of Budget and Management, the Bureau of the Treasury and the Power Sector Assets amd Liabilities Management Corp.
STAR/File
IRR signed on Murang Kuryente Act of 2019
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers are expected to save P0.86 per kilowatt-hour following signing of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR)of the Murang Kuryente Act.

The IRR was signed by the Department of Energy and Department of Finance in consultation with the Department of Budget and Management, the Bureau of the Treasury and the Power Sector Assets amd Liabilities Management Corp.

The Murang Kuryente Act, signed by President Duterte in August 2019, legislates the use of P208 billion from the Malampaya fund for the payment of PSALM’s stranded contract costs (SCC) and stranded debts (SD) that PSALM assumed from the National Power Corp.

SCC refers to the excess of Napocor’s contracted cost of electricity with independent power producers over the actual selling price of the output.

On the other hand, SD refers to any unpaid financial obligations which have not been liquidated by proceeds from the sale and privatization of Napocor assets.

“We are glad that the IRR has finally been signed. This gives consumers relief from paying an estimated total additional amount of P0.86 per kilowatt-hour of universal charge (UC)  SCC and UC SD covering up to year 2024,” PSALM president and chief executive officer Irene Besido Garcia said.

This P0.86 per kwh is the estimated total UC SCC and SD covering the petitions of PSALM pending in the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) at the rate of P0.3007 per kwh and the future UC

petitions of PSALM that it will file with ERC with impact of P0.5593 per kwh.

For a household consuming 200 kWh electricity, this translates to about P172 of monthly savings from reduced electricity rates, or an annual savings of P2,064.

“PSALM shall not file with the ERC any new petition for UC stranded contract costs and stranded debts until the P208 billion allocated amount under this Act is exhausted and no other allocations are made by Congress,” the law said.

PSALM is tasked to ensure consistent recordkeeping of disbursements and report the utilization of the fund to oversight agencies including the ERC and the Joint Congressional Energy Commission.

IRR MURANG KURYENTE ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Pernia’s resignation tells us
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The story of Orpheus is a good reminder of the times. Skilled, brazen and master of the lyre, Orpheus was a legendary Greek...
Business
fbfb
Gov't ready to "redo" gains as coronavirus seen to worsen poverty
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
Newly appointed NEDA chief lists down his marching orders from President Duterte: an economic recovery plan, speeding up infrastructure...
Business
fbfb
Biz group wants phased resumption of Metro Manila trains, buses to restart economy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The government should allow trains and buses to operate again in Metro Manila to help essential companies partially resume...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus to sap Philippines’ dollar sources — DBS Bank
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Earnings from exports and remittances are likely to get hit hard by the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Sinking oil precipitates more bearish sentiment in PSEi
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The local bourse closed weaker for the second straight day.
Business
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
‘Economy to shrink by 1%’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 57 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects the economy to contract by as much as one percent this year as monetary and fiscal...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
CPFI ensures hygiene
57 minutes ago
To meet the upsurge in consumer demand while ensuring the health of its employees against the coronavirus disease 2019 or...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
SMC ramps up production of bread
By Iris Gonzales | 57 minutes ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, has more than doubled the production of bread to meet increased...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Stocks skid as global oil price collapses
By Iris Gonzales | 57 minutes ago
The huge drop in global oil prices sent the local stock market spiraling downward yesterday.
Business
fbfb
Wise decision
By Tony F. Katigbak | April 22, 2020 - 12:00am
I think President Duterte was right in retaining Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in his current position at the Department of Health.
57 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with