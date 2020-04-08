MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The preloaded mobile phones were donated to the police, military, and naval forces, as well as select hospitals nationwide.
Photo Release
Globe donates preloaded mobile phones to frontliners
(Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Globe continues to support the connectivity needs of those at the forefront of the country’s COVID-19 response efforts by turning over 1,000 mobile phones to police, military and naval forces, as well as to select hospitals nationwide.

The mobile phones are preloaded with 30-day unlimited AllNet Call & Text to all networks to enable quicker emergency response, as well as communication with colleagues and family, without worrying about telecom expenses.

“We understand the hardships that our frontliners are facing and we are thankful for their heroic deeds. To help, we are doing our best to provide them with the connectivity they need to save lives, protect the public, and get in touch with their loved ones,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability officer and senior vice president for Corporate Communications at Globe. 

“On behalf of the Rizal Medical Center community, we thank you for your kind donation. Your support will enable our frontliners to enhance communication as we continue providing excellent health care. This bayanihan spirit galvanizes us to continue in this battle. Together, we will overcome,” said Primo Valenzuela, officer in charge at Rizal Medical Center (RMC).

Aside from RMC, other hospitals that received mobile kits are Baguio General Hospital, San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, National Center for Mental Health, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center. Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, National Kidney Transplant Institute, Manila Naval Hospital, Veterans Hospital, Northern Mindanao Medical Center. Ospital ng Maynila, Pasig City General Hospital, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Caloocan City Medical Center, Manila East Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Ospital Ng Makati, Philippine General Hospital, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

Other recipients include the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police, and the Ranao Rescue Team.

Earlier, Globe provided Free GoWIFI internet connection in various hospitals and supermarkets across the country to address the connectivity requirements of frontliners, patients, and the general public.

COVID-19 DONATION FILIPINO FRONTLINERS GLOBE RELIEF EFFORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The Philippine economy and COVID-19
By Gerardo P. Sicat | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The effect of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 on the Philippine economy for the rest of the year deserves attention.
Business
fbfb
Gov't to restart infrastructure work amid lengthened Luzon quarantine
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"Resumption of limited works may begin at different times next week for the different projects at different sites," the Department...
Business
fbfb
Death and resurrection
By Boo Chanco | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
It is Holy Week… by tradition, we focus on the suffering and death of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Business
fbfb
SM Foundation distributes ICU-grade ventilators to hospitals
6 hours ago
As part of their P170 million pledge in the country's fight against COVID-19, SM Foundation distributed ICU-grade ventilators...
Business
fbfb
What is at the end of the lockdown tunnel?
By Tony Katigbak | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
As we enter Holy Week 2020, I think I can say with absolute certainty that everyone is entering the holy days with far more introspection than usual.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Sponsored
40 minutes ago
Globe donates preloaded mobile phones to frontliners
40 minutes ago
Globe turns over 1,000 mobile phones to frontliners. The phones are preloaded with a month's worth of unlimited AllNet Call...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Sagip Saka' aids farmers from Batangas, delivers fresh produce to Malabon
5 hours ago
Chelsea Group, Phoenix and Udenna Foundation carry out "Sagip Saka" initiative to help send food packs to citizens of Ma...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
5 hours ago
Meralco powers COVID-19 treatment centers
5 hours ago
Meralco energizes temporary government-designated COVID-19 treatment centers.
Business
fbfb
BSP has more room to cut rates
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The expected easing of inflation over the next few months due to soft global oil prices will give the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more room to cut interest rates to boost economic activity amid the coronavirus disease...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
BSP tells banks to load ATMs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday ordered banks to load up their ATMs and provide essential banking services this Holy Week, taking into consideration the strong demand for cash as affected Filipinos avail...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with