MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A report from the IBON Foundation shows that the cumulative increase of the first two wage hikes under Digong amounted to only 9.4% — with Metro Manila minimum wages in the non-agricultural sector hitting P512 on the first hike (2017) and the second one reaching P537 (2018).
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Wage increases lowest and farthest apart during Duterte administration — think tank
(Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has so far increased wages the least among presidents after the ouster of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, an economic think tank critical of the government said Wednesday, Wednesday.

A report from the IBON Foundation shows that the cumulative increase of the first two wage hikes under Duterte amounted raised wages by 9.4% — with Metro Manila minimum wages in the non-agricultural sector hitting P512 in the first hike (2017) and the reaching P537 in the second hike (2018).

The list shows the rate at which wages were hiked in the first two increases of past Philippine presidents:

  1. Corazon Aquino (46%) 
  2. Joseph Ejercito Estrada (26%)
  3. Fidel Ramos (23%)
  4. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (12%)
  5. Benigno Aquino III (12%)
  6. Rodrigo Duterte (9.4%)

The wage hikes that Duterte declared were 22 months apart, the widest gap between hikes since Joseph Ejercito Estrada, who had a 15-month gap between increases.

  1. Ramos (10 months between wage hikes)
  2. C. Aquino (13 months)
  3. Arroyo (14 months)
  4. B. Aquino (14 months)
  5. Estrada (15 months)
  6. Duterte (22 months)

Ibon said the figures are based on computations from government data provided by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Worker's groups have long clamored to have their minimum wage increased to P750 a day, a call that has yet to beheeded.

While Duterte signed the Salary Standardization Law 5 for about 1.4 million government workers last January 2020, it does not cover those in the private sector.

Included in those who got an increase from the SSL 5 were public school teachers and nurses. — Philstar.com intern Cody Perez

IBON FOUNDATION LABOR RIGHTS MINIMUM WAGE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Goodbye China, hello Japan
By Rey Gamboa | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
With uncertainties threatening China’s – and the world’s – economy resulting from the still raging COVID-19 virus, the Duterte administration would be better placed to not expect funding discussions...
Business
fbfb
We’re facing an economic pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
In October 1347, a ship returning from China sailed into the Sicilian port of Messina, with most of its crew dead after succumbing to a mysterious disease on the journey, so goes the story.
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 to impact on Philippines growth — Capital Economics
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Despite being relatively insulated from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019, the Philippines will likely see slower...
Business
fbfb
DOTr gives go-signal to SMC for airport groundbreaking
By Richmond Mercurio | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. can proceed any time with the actual construction of a new international airport in Bulacan despite the clarifications being sought by the Department of Finance on certain provisions...
Business
fbfb
Wage increases lowest and farthest apart during Duterte administration — think tank
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's track record in increasing wages fare a lot worse then previous heads of states, an economic think...
Business
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Sans guidelines, Philippines struggles to enforce Korea travel ban
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 minutes ago
The release schedule of the document implementing the travel ban is crucial, as immigration officials grappled for clues on...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
14 minutes ago
Globe provides fast and reliable internet to the public for free!
By Gerald Dizon | 14 minutes ago
Avail of your favorite prepaid Globe and TM offers and get connected online for free in over 2,700 locations with Globe GoWiFi,...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Catch-up spending plan pays off, pushes deficit beyond cap
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The government managed to top its fiscal deficit ceiling in 2019 despite the delayed approval of the national budget on the...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
10 hours ago
Digital bank offers biggest annual interest rate to boost your savings
By Gerald Dizon | 10 hours ago
CIMB Bank PH, an all-digital, multi-awarded mobile-first bank, offers a 4% annual interest rate when you open an UpSave Savings...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Pandemic fears jolt global markets; PSEi falls below 7,000
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Global markets took a beating yesterday as fears escalated that the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak would worsen into a...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with