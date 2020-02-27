Wage increases lowest and farthest apart during Duterte administration — think tank

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has so far increased wages the least among presidents after the ouster of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, an economic think tank critical of the government said Wednesday, Wednesday.

A report from the IBON Foundation shows that the cumulative increase of the first two wage hikes under Duterte amounted raised wages by 9.4% — with Metro Manila minimum wages in the non-agricultural sector hitting P512 in the first hike (2017) and the reaching P537 in the second hike (2018).

The list shows the rate at which wages were hiked in the first two increases of past Philippine presidents:

Corazon Aquino (46%) Joseph Ejercito Estrada (26%) Fidel Ramos (23%) Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (12%) Benigno Aquino III (12%) Rodrigo Duterte (9.4%)

The wage hikes that Duterte declared were 22 months apart, the widest gap between hikes since Joseph Ejercito Estrada, who had a 15-month gap between increases.

Ramos (10 months between wage hikes) C. Aquino (13 months) Arroyo (14 months) B. Aquino (14 months) Estrada (15 months) Duterte (22 months)

Ibon said the figures are based on computations from government data provided by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Worker's groups have long clamored to have their minimum wage increased to P750 a day, a call that has yet to beheeded.

While Duterte signed the Salary Standardization Law 5 for about 1.4 million government workers last January 2020, it does not cover those in the private sector.

Included in those who got an increase from the SSL 5 were public school teachers and nurses. — Philstar.com intern Cody Perez