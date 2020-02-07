MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Fitch flags Philippines lack of focus on clean energy
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Fitch Solutions Macro Research has flagged the country’s lack of focus on clean energy development in its long-term energy plan, particularly in the development of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewables, as “worrying.”

The Philippines needs to import more LNG amid declining output from Malampaya, Fitch said.

Based on its outlook for the Philippines LNG imports, Fitch said the country lacks emphasis on natural gas, LNG and renewables in the Philippines’ Energy Plan (PEP) 2017-2040 and  this remains a source of potential concern.

“While promoting ‘a low carbon future’ remains one of eight strategic directions outlined in the PEP, the plan does not include specific targets for clean energy development. This creates the risk that strategic pillars such as ‘improving energy security’ and ‘expanding energy access’ that are also outlined in the PEP may not necessarily be achieved by stronger gas off-take, particularly in light of cheaper coal,” it said.

The long-term energy mix target of the Department of Energy (DOE) published in 2017 projected coal’s share to increase by a substantial 20 percent by 2040, while the share for all other energy sources contract.

“This indicates that while Manila is prepared to offset the fall in Malampaya’s gas via LNG imports, there is yet no certainty that it is ready to steer the energy mix towards gas and LNG, in the manner of certain regional neighbors,” Fitch Solutions said.

“The abundance of announced projects, and government’s receptive stance towards them is a sign, although any LNG growth significantly beyond peak contribution from Malampaya, would first need to be preceded by a clearer state push towards gas and LNG,” it said.

Currently, the Philippines’ main source of gas is the Malampaya field, which supplies 15 percent of the country’s total electricity and supplies fuel to 20 percent of the Luzon grid’s capacity.

However, the Malampaya’s supply is rapidly declining, with output expected to be depleted latest by 2027 based on DOE’s own projections.

Fitch Solutions said there are efforts to extend Malampaya’s life, but it is expected to have limited impact.

Malampaya operator Royal Dutch Shell through local unit Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) has submitted a request to extend its current contract for Service Contract 38—which ends in 2024—until 2030 based on recent satellite finds.

The research firm, however, said “the DOE has been reluctant to extend the contract in its current form.”

In September last year, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said he is not keen on unilaterally extending SC 38 for the Malampaya gas project. If ever, extending SC 38 should be renegotiated under new terms.

Instead, he is open to renegotiate the Malampaya contract with the current consortium led by Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) on new terms.

While Fitch Solutions noted the country’s attempt to boost exploration through the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program (PCECP), this would take time.

This situation prompts LNG importation as a quicker solution but is  also hounded by risks of project delays, Fitch Solutions said.

An example of which is the “painfully slow” progress of Energy World Corp.’s Pagbilao LNG project due to funding concerns, regulatory hold ups and delays to gaining approval to connect to the national grid.

The Pagbilao LNG project is projected to enable imports of up to three metric tons per annum of LNG imports, mainly to supply gas-fired power generation units of 650 megawatts within the complex.

FITCH SOLUTIONS MACRO RESEARCH LNG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Billionaire Enrique Razon bags majority voting rights in Manila Water
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon bagged a majority voting rights in embattled Manila Water Company Inc., the utility’s...
Business
fbfb
BSP resumes rate cuts as Asia faces pressure from coronavirus
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday resumed its monetary policy easing, citing “manageable” inflation...
Business
fbfb
Duterte wants BCDA to redevelop Mile Long property
12 hours ago
“The development of the Mile Long property, considering its location in one of the country’s premier business...
Business
fbfb
DOF: Novel coronavirus fears to pull down pump prices, temper inflationary pressures
6 hours ago
Falling global oil prices due to fears over the novel coronavirus should translate to lower local pump prices in the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Two dragons, one name
By Iris Gonzales | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
There he stood inconspicuously somewhere in the mammoth crowd of Palace officials, bankers and businessmen.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BSP cuts interest rates
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday resumed its easing cycle,s slashing interest rates by 25 basis points as a preemptive...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Meralco lowers bills for 2nd month
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Electricity rates in the franchise area of Manila Electric Co. will decline to P8.70 per kilowatt hour, marking the second...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Virus outbreak to slash GDP growth by 0.3%’
1 hour ago
The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) may cut the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 0.3 percentage...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ayalas hand over control of Manila Water to Razon
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Ayala Corp., the county’s oldest conglomerate, is effectively ceding control of Manila Water Corp. to ports tycoon Enrique...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Stocks extend rally on Wall St’s leads
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index rallied yesterday, rising by 153.66 points, or 2.09 percent, to finish at 7,506.51.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with