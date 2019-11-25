TECHNOLOGY
Pixabay
Filipinos spent more during this year’s 11.11 sale and may splurge even more on 12.12
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos spent more during 2019’s “11.11” shopping bonanza compared to the previous year, and they may shell out more cash on discounted items for the “12.12” sale amid robust demand ahead of Christmas day.

Data compiled by online shopping aggregator iPrice Group showed that Filipino consumers spent an average of P1,217 on this year’s Singles’ Day, which is held on November 11 and is also referred to as Double Eleven because of the date.

That was 10% higher than last year’s P1,106 as more shoppers migrate online, iPrice reported.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, iPrice said Filipinos spent P628 more than the average daily household expenditure during the 11.11 sale, with sports and outdoor items as well as electronic products dominating their shopping carts.

“This could be due to the growing number of emerging gyms and outdoor amenities in the country,” iPrice said. “Surprisingly, Filipinos spent more on sports bags and fitness-related food supplements than gaming items and gadgets.”

Online stores typically hold annual sales during the Christmas shopping season where they have everything discounted from gadgets and appliances to potato chips, heating up competition and testing Filipinos’ willingness to spend.

For its report, iPrice said it gathered and analyzed data from more than 100 online merchants and more than 35 million products in the Philippines to reveal the amount spent during Singles’ Day and the product categories Filipinos splurged on the most.

According to iPrice, this year’s 12.12 sale may even be bigger than the 11.11 shopping blitz. As of Nov. 22, 2019, data from Google Trends showed that the 12.12 sale had a 12% higher search interest than last year’s Singles’ Day.

“Singles’ Day 2019 has even more interest searches than 12.12 2018, which goes to show the potential interest in this year’s 12.12 sale,” iPrice added.

