TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
According to Statista, revenue in the Philippine e-commerce market amounts to $953m in 2019, up 14.4% year-on-year. That is forecast to grow 10.4% by 2023.
Blake Wisz
E-commerce companies cash in on '11.11' shopping bonanza
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 7:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — E-commerce companies started on Monday their annual “11-11” sale, offering hugely discounted items to Filipino shoppers amid robust demand ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Online stores had everything discounted from gadgets and appliances to potato chips in a bid to corner more consumers, heating up competition and testing Filipinos’ willingness to spend as the economy recovers from a slowdown earlier this year.

E-commerce platform Lazada marked its 11/11 sale with a TV special as well as several new features to make the app a “lifestyle destination,” the company said in statement.

Meanwhile, Singaporean e-commerce platform Shopee — one of Lazada’s rivals in the Philippine market — likewise kicked off its own 11/11 shopping blitz with a TV special.

According to Statista, revenue in the Philippine e-commerce market amounts to $953 million in 2019, up 14.4% year-on-year. That is forecast to grow 10.4% by 2023.

The Philippine market's largest segment is “electronics and media” with a market volume of $258m in 2019, Statista said. Meanwhile, user penetration in the country is at 45.1% in 2019 and is expected to hit 47.4% by 2023. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

E-COMMERCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Wishing for a brand new car? Christmas comes early with Toyota's November price knockdown
8 hours ago
This holiday season, drive off with a brand new car from your nearest Toyota dealership, which is offering the grandest deals...
Business
National Transportation Safety Board
By Boo Chanco | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
A few weeks ago, 19 farmers were killed and several others injured in Apayao when the truck they were riding plunged backwards down a deep ravine. They were on their way home after collecting government-subsidized...
Business
John Gokongwei Jr., from angry boy to legendary Taipan
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
His story reads like fiction, every bit like an urban legend, straight out of a movie. But fiction it is not.
Business
Chevron selling 45% stake in Malampaya
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Chevron is selling its 45 percent stake in the $4.5 billion Malampaya deep water-gas-to-power project and has reportedly closed a preliminary deal with Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp., industry sources said.
Business
Planned joint oil, gas exploration more favorable to China’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The planned joint oil and gas exploration between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea is more advantageous to China, an influential defense think tank said.
Business
Latest
Seven is significant
By Wilson Sy | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In a previous article, we cited the reasons why the Philippine peso is appreciating, one of which is the increasing likelihood of a phase-one US-China trade deal (see Technicals point to a stable and stronger peso,...
19 hours ago
Business
Index may climb anew this week
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The stock market index may build momentum and trade in a new range this week as it inches higher due to foreign fund inflows and improving investor sentiment, according to Chris Mangun of AAA Securities.
19 hours ago
Business
Telco capex to stay elevated next year
By Richmond Mercurio | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The country’s two telecommunications giants will continue to allocate jacked-up levels of capital spending next year, but it’s not because of the entry of a new competition in the form of a third player,...
19 hours ago
Business
Aboitiz studying participation in Sangley
By Richmond Mercurio | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Aboitiz Group is studying whether or not it will participate in the planned development of Sangley airport in Cavite into an international gateway given its involvement in a consortium which is also seeking to...
19 hours ago
Business
Chan’s Liwayway to list in Hong Kong
By Iris Gonzales | November 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Liwayway, the snack foods giant chaired by Filipino-Chinese taipan Carlos Chan, is embarking on an initial public offering in Hong Kong for its China and Vietnam business.
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with