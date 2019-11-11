TECHNOLOGY
Knockdown deals on selected variants of the Vios, Altis, Avanza, Fortuner, Innova, Hiace, Wigo, Hilux and Rush!
Released
Wishing for a brand new car? Christmas comes early with Toyota's November price knockdown
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Do you already have a wish for Christmas? It can be as simple as buying a piece of jewelry or a pair of kicks, or it can be as aspirational as getting yourself a brand new car. Whatever it is, no one’s stopping you from rewarding yourself for all the hard work you’ve done this year. 

So even if it’s your dream car, go on. You totally deserve it, especially now that it is within reach! 

This holiday season, drive off with a brand new car from your nearest Toyota dealership, which is offering the grandest deals for its November Price Knockdown.

Gift yourself with the high-performance and efficiency of a Toyota vehicle that is now made more affordable with the biggest discounts and packages. 

Your choices abound as 11 of Toyota’s best-selling models are included in the promo: Vios, Innova, Fortuner, Avanza, Corolla Altis, Hiace, Wigo, RAV4, Yaris, Hilux, and Rush. You’ll surely find the one that suits all your wants and needs. 

You can enjoy savings as much as P110,000 on the Vios G Prime CVT and P90,000 on the Fortuner G Diesel AT. View all the price points and savings here: http://toyota.com.ph/NovPriceKnockdown

Pay Low and Pay Light options are also available for other participating models. 

The Pay Low All-In Package comes with All-In Cash Out (as low as 15% down payment), free insurance for the first year, free three-year LTO registration, and no chattel mortgage (finance lease). The Pay Light option, on the other hand, offers a low monthly plan, 50% down payment and 60-months to pay scheme.

With this being the season for giving, Toyota November Price Knockdown also gives away early Christmas gifts. 

When you purchase any Vios G or E variants within the promo duration, get a Free Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) of up to 20 kilometers and a 5-Year Extended Warranty. The Fortuner 4x2 variants also come with Free PMS.

“As the year closes, we encourage everyone to visit our dealerships and check out Toyota’s exciting offers,” said Toyota Motor Philippines Vice President Elijah Marcial. 

“If you’ve been eyeing for a vehicle for the longest time, this is a great opportunity to finally get one and enjoy the perks of owning a Toyota in time for the coming holidays,” Marcial added.

Promo runs until November 30 so visit http://toyota.com.ph/novpriceknockdown and reserve your dream today!

 

Head to any of Toyota's 70 dealerships nationwide to know more about the November Price Knockdown promo. For updates, visit TMP's official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow its official Facebook page at Toyota Motor Philippines.

