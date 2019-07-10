NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Manila Skyline
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2019 shows a general view of the skyline of Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, File
POGOs seen dominating Philippine office demand by year-end — Leechiu
(Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, or POGOS, are expected to be the largest consumer of office space in Metro Manila and overtake the IT-BPM industry in terms of office demand, global real estate services firm Leechiu Property Consultants reported Wednesday.

At a press conference, LPC CEO David Leechiu said that while the IT-BPM sector still dominates office demand in Metro Manila in the first half with 244,000 sqm., office take-up by the POGO industry — which was recorded at 242,000 sqm. in the first six months — is forecast to be the biggest demand driver by year-end.

Leechiu said POGO’s faster site selection process and the effect of the recent government moratorium on opening new ecozones in Metro Manila will stimulate the industry’s appetite for office spaces.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently signed Administrative Order 18 calling for inter-agency efforts to strengthen ecozones in the countryside and putting a moratorium on the processing of applications for ecozones in Metro Manila by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, or PEZA.

But the same LPC report noted that approval of PEZA spaces outside of Metro Manila has been slow.

“The latest LPC report noted that since 2016, offshore gaming has been the fastest growing industry in the Philippine office market – taking up substantial space in Bay City, Makati City, and Alabang,” LPC said in a press release.

“It further noted that outside Metro Manila, POGOs have also expanded to Laguna taking up 46,000 sqm. of office space; Cebu City, 37,000 sqm.; Clark in Pampanga, 34,000 sqm.; and Cavite, 13,000 sqm.,” it added.

“It will continue to take up space in other cities with the completion of a range of infrastructure projects.”

Leasing demand for residential condominium units occupied mostly by POGO workers in Metro Manila has also soared, LPC also said, with rental rates increasing of up to 80% from three years ago in the Bay area. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE OFFICE MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is a decent NAIA a lost cause?
By Boo Chanco | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Last April, I wrote a column about MAGA and how it has made negotiations for unsolicited proposals to build and manage vital infrastructure projects more difficult than it should be.
Business
Sponsored
Mega Global’s William Tiu Lim is new head of Harvard alum group
5 hours ago
Mega Global's William Tiu Lim, newly inducted president of Harvard Business School Owner/President Management (OPM) Group,...
Business
Third telco player rebrands as Dito, vows swift internet
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Third telco player, formerly known as the Mislatel Consortium, has changed its name to Dito Telecommunity Corp. not only to...
Business
As new Pampanga plant opens, Gardenia sees P8 B sales in 2019
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Gardenia Bakeries Philippines Inc. expects its sales to grow by 17 percent to P8 billion this year as it increases its production...
Business
Chelsea ready to adopt Clark airport template
By Richmond Mercurio | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. of businessman Dennis Uy sees no problem in complying with the government’s order to pattern its unsolicited airport proposal with that of the Clark International Airport’s...
Business
Latest
19 hours ago
BSP jacks up term deposit size to P60 B
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has doubled the volume of the term deposit auction facility (TDF) to P60 billion this...
Business
Lack of catalysts pulls down index
By Iris Gonzales | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) tumbled yesterday on lack of catalysts, closing 9.48 points, or 0.11 percent, lower at 8,042.04.
19 hours ago
Business
DA, DILG partner for solar-powered water systems in remote barangays
By Louise Maureen Simeon | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will collaborate for the establishment of solar-powered water systems in remote off-grid barangays.
19 hours ago
Business
ERC revises requirements for power firms’ public offer
By Danessa Rivera | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has revised the public offering requirement for private power generation companies (gencos) and distribution utilities (DUs).
19 hours ago
Business
PayMaya equips Unilab with cashless ecosystem
By Richmond Mercurio | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
PayMaya, the financial services arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations, is teaming up with United Laboratories Inc. (Unilab) to upgrade the company’s cashless ecosystem.
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with