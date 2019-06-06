TECHNOLOGY
The LTFRB has issued a show cause order to Grab to explain its decision to deactivate thousands of its TNVS units operating without provisional permit.
Joven Cagande/File
Think tank urges LTFRB to raise cap for TNVS
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Transport regulators should increase the cap on number of transport network vehicle services, or TNVS, that can operate after ride-hailing company Grab Philippines reportedly deactivated some 8,000 units for failure to comply with franchise requirements, a think tank said Thursday.

“We are banking on the commitment of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board during the last congressional hearing that the cap will be raised to another ten-thousand new drivers within the month,” Terry Ridon, Infrawatch PH convenor, said in a statement.

“This will ensure minimal impact with the planned deactivation of the 8,000 non-franchised drivers,” Ridon added.

The LTFRB has issued a show cause order to Grab to explain its decision to deactivate thousands of its TNVS units operating without provisional permit.

Grab public relations manager Arvi Lopez said the show cause order would give them an opportunity to discuss and address issues that have been raised in congressional hearings.

Grab Philippines President Brian Cu said the deactivation of the TNVS by June 10 would inconvenience commuters.

But he said they have no choice but to comply with the policies of the regulatory body.

To date, there are around 45,000 TNVS on Grab’s platform.

“Inactive franchisees burdens the entire TNVS sector because it offers no service to the public at a time when the demand for TNVS services does not diminish,” Infrawatch PH’s Ridon said.

“Coupled with the delisting should be the planned opening of new slots for TNVS drivers, but we hope that the number would be more than 10,000 slots,” he added. — with a report from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas

GRAB PHILIPINES LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD
