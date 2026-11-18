Romero's GlobalPort starts strong in Argentina's Copa La Martina

Mikee Romero (far right) poses with other members of the GlobalPort Polo Club that is competing in the Copa La Martina in Spain.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — GlobalPort Polo Team of the Philippines, led by businessman and sports patron Mikee Romero, got off to an auspicious start at the prestigious Copa La Martina tournament by winning its first two games at the Minuto Siete Polo Club in General Rodriguez here.

Backstopped by top Argentinean players — Mariano Obregon, Pipe Miguens, and 16-year-old polo sensation Inigo Heguy — GlobalPort immediately made an impact, pulling off a thrilling 12-11 overtime victory over the Indian-sponsored Bajaj Polo Team.

Proving its victory was no fluke, GlobalPort claimed the scalp of the Colombian-sponsored Caña Brava team, 12–8, a win that established the PH club team as one of the favorites in the 14-team tournament that gathered some of the finest players across the globe.

Romero was particularly thrilled at how Heguy dazzled on the field, outsmarting older players with his youthful energy and smarts.

“I am very sure he’s on his way up. Very exciting,” said Romero of Heguy.

Heguy’s brilliance is expected, given that the host country is regarded as the world’s polo capital.

The back-to-back wins underscored GlobalPort’s competitive strength as it challenges some of the best teams in the world.

GlobalPort’s impressive start also highlights Romero’s continued commitment to supporting international polo and strengthening the Philippines’ presence in the sport.

By putting up a competitive team in Argentina against a diverse international field, Romero continues to showcase Philippine participation on one of polo’s most respected tournaments. (Contributed story)