'Ultimate pro' Clarkson moves up NBAâ€™s all-time bench scoring list

'Ultimate pro' Clarkson moves up NBA’s all-time bench scoring list

NEW YORK, United States — Jordan Clarkson has made a career out of putting the ball in the basket. From the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz, and on the international stage with Gilas Pilipinas, scoring has always been his calling card.

Now, surrounded by championship-caliber talent on the New York Knicks, the Filipino-American guard is learning that his greatest contribution doesn't always have to come from scoring.

On Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time), Clarkson reminded everyone of his offensive pedigree while adding another milestone to his decorated career.

The 34-year-old guard climbed to seventh place on the NBA's all-time bench scoring list during the Knicks' 135-105 rout of the Chicago Bulls at the Madison Square Garden.

Clarkson surpassed former Jazz forward Thurl Bailey, who scored 8,695 career points off the bench, with his seventh point against Chicago. He entered the game with 8,689 bench points and finished with 10, raising his total to 8,699.

The ranking covers reserve scoring since the NBA began tracking the statistic in the 1968-69 season.

Clarkson shot 4-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, in 15 minutes.

A week earlier, he had poured in 18 points in 17 minutes to help New York beat Chicago, 133-127.

The scoring touch remains. What has changed is how often the Knicks need him to use it.

From Gilas scoring star to Knicks champion

Clarkson built his reputation as an offensive spark plug with the Lakers and Cavaliers before blossoming into one of the league's premier reserves in Utah, where he won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021.

For Gilas Pilipinas, he often carried an even heavier offensive burden. His 34-point explosion against China at the 2023 FIBA World Cup helped the Philippines secure its lone victory in the tournament.

But joining a Knicks roster built around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns meant adjusting to a different reality.

The shots weren't always there. Neither were the minutes.

Clarkson, who had spent much of his career with the freedom to create his own offense, suddenly found himself navigating a rotation in which even an established scorer could spend long stretches on the bench.

Rather than resist, he embraced it.

The sacrifice paid off last season when New York captured its first NBA championship in 53 years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Clarkson became the first NBA player of Filipino heritage to win a championship, a historic achievement he celebrated by carrying the Philippine flag during the Knicks' title festivities.

For a player who had experienced rebuilding seasons and individual accolades, the championship offered something neither scoring averages nor personal awards could deliver.

It also gave Knicks coach Mike Brown a compelling example of what winning demands.

Mike Brown calls Clarkson the 'ultimate pro’

Following Monday's 103-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Brown was asked about Clarkson's fluctuating playing time.

His response went far beyond explaining the rotation.

"Here you go, you have a veteran that's been there, done that, and he's willing to accept the role that most guys wouldn't accept, even guys younger, and that haven't proved as much as he's proven in this league," Brown said.

Brown pointed to Clarkson's conduct during last season's championship run, particularly his willingness to encourage teammates even when his own opportunities were limited.

"He's willing to accept it, and so in my opinion, if he's willing to accept it, which is what he did last year, and still try to uplift everybody and connect everybody while he's going through what he's going through, then everybody else should," Brown said.

"That's the ultimate team player."

Then came an endorsement that carried considerable weight from a coach who has worked with some of the NBA's biggest stars.

"I will say this about J.C. I've been around some good teammates. You know, when it comes to players, he's got to be the best. He's got to be the best. He's the definition of ultimate pro."

Brown's praise wasn't about what Clarkson could produce in 30 minutes.

It was about how he conducted himself when he was given only three.

Clarkson responds to Brown's praise

When Clarkson learned of Brown's comments following Tuesday's practice, he appreciated the recognition but was reluctant to make the conversation about himself.

"I mean, that's a great compliment," Clarkson said. "Especially, like you said, he's been around a lot of guys and a lot of players and been on great teams."

He quickly returned to the reason he accepted his new role in the first place.

"I'm just here to try to support the group," Clarkson said. "And we're here for one goal, and that's to win.”

Clarkson also credited Brown for keeping him engaged regardless of how much playing time was available.

"Him having confidence in me to be able to go out there and help the team and impact the game is big time," he said.

"I know he knows I'm always ready, and my teammates know that I'm always ready and going to try to bring energy.”

That commitment has extended to contributions that don't necessarily register in the box score.

"Just trying to do the little things," Clarkson said. "And that's something that I've grown in, I feel like, since I've been here."

Clarkson's milestone highlights Knicks' depth

Wednesday's victory showed why New York can afford to be selective with Clarkson's minutes.

Brunson scored 33 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, when he single-handedly outscored Chicago, 22-21.

The Knicks erupted for 84 first-half points, matching a franchise record set on Nov. 18, 1988.

Their reserves contributed 53 points, with Clarkson and former Lakers guard Dalton Knecht scoring 10 apiece. Knecht also grabbed seven rebounds in his Knicks debut.

New York improved to 4-4, winning four of its last five games after an 0-3 start.

For Clarkson, the evening offered two reminders of how far his career has come.

His place among the NBA's all-time bench scorers reflects more than a decade of offensive production across four franchises.

His place on a championship roster reflects something harder to measure.

There was a time when Clarkson's job was to take the shot, often regardless of who stood in front of him. Now, he might be asked to make one, create one for a teammate or simply stay ready until Brown calls his number.

He has already won a championship by accepting that uncertainty.

And as New York pursues another, the player who once carried Gilas Pilipinas' offense is proving that he can help a team win without being its leading scorer.

Brown has a simpler description for that evolution.

The ultimate pro.