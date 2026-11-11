Midwives Licensure Examination
November 11, 2026 | 5:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,343 out of 2,632 passed the Midwives Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in 18 testing centers all over the Philippines this November 2026.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Midwives Licensure Examination held on November 7 and 8, 2026 released on November 11, 2026
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