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Exam Results

Midwives Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
November 11, 2026 | 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,343 out of 2,632 passed the Midwives Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in 18 testing centers all over the Philippines this November 2026.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Midwives Licensure Examination held on November 7 and 8, 2026 released on November 11, 2026

EXAM RESULTS
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Professional Electronics Engineers Oral Examination/Technical Evaluation

October 24, 2026 - 11:30am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 119 passed the Professional Electronics Engineers Oral Examination/Technical Evaluation given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio,...
October 24, 2026 - 11:30am
Exam Results
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Pharmacists Licensure Examination

October 21, 2026 - 11:40pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 3,830 out of 4,944 passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo,...
October 21, 2026 - 11:40pm
Exam Results
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Chemists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

October 20, 2026 - 11:30am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 914 out of 1,197 passed the Chemists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu,...
October 20, 2026 - 11:30am
Exam Results
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Chemical Technicians Licensure Examination

October 20, 2026 - 11:30am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 3,250 out of 3,742 passed the Chemical Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu,...
October 20, 2026 - 11:30am
Exam Results
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Physicians Licensure Examination

October 15, 2026 - 10:30pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 4,165 out of 4,447 passed the Physicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo,...
October 15, 2026 - 10:30pm
Exam Results
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