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Sports

BCC course back in championship form

Andy Zapata - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2026 | 12:00am
BCC course back in championship form

MANILA, Philippines — The adorable Baguio Country Club 18-hole golf course is back.

After a two-year renovation, the historic BCC has officially reopened its course, in time for the ultimate test – the 76th Januarius Fil-Am Invitational Golf Tournament set Nov. 24 to Dec. 12.

The world’s longest-running amateur golf event will serve as the proving ground for BCC’s newly re-engineered, climate-adapted layout. The extensive modernization features a complete turf overhaul, with the club shifting from the traditional Bermuda to the more resilient Zoysia matrella on the greens and Zoysia japonica on the tee boxes.

Co-hosted with Camp John Hay Golf Club, the multi-week festivities are expected to draw some 1,500 local and foreign players. Adding spice to this year’s edition is a new four-to-play, three-to-count team format, setting the stage for a faster, more competitive Fil-Am Cup.

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