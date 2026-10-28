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Lady Blue Hawks, Pirates top UCAL volley elims

The Philippine Star
November 2, 2026 | 12:00am
Lady Blue Hawks, Pirates top UCAL volley elims
Volleyball stock photo.
Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — Titlist Immaculada Concepcion College completed a seven-game sweep of the women’s division, while Lyceum of the Philippines U Batangas topped the men’s side at the end of the elimination round of the PGFlex Linoleum-UCAL Season 9 Volleyball Championships at the UB Millennium Gym in Batangas City.

With Graciella Joanna Libre leading the way, the ICC Lady Blue Hawks demolished the Olivarez College Lady Sea Lions, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 and extended their hot streak to 17 games since winning the title last season.

For topping the elims, ICC grabbed an outright berth to the semis, with the University of Batangas Lady Brahmans claiming the other slot for finishing at No. 2 with a 6-1 mark.

Meanwhile, the LPU-B Pirates bucked an opening set hiccup to beat PCU-D Dolphins, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20, to finish the elims tied with defending champion UB Brahmans and ICC Blue Hawks at 7-1.

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