UCAL volleyball: Immaculada Concepcion, LPU-B end elims first round with a blast

The LPU-B Pirates bucked an opening set hiccup to beat PCU-D Dolphins, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20, to finish the elims tied with defending champion UB Brahmans and ICC Blue Hawks — all with similar 7-1 marks.

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Immaculada Concepcion College completed a seven-game sweep of the women’s division, while Lyceum of the Philippines University Batangas topped the men’s side at the end of the elimination round of the PGFlex Linoleum-UCAL Season 9 Volleyball Championships held recently at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym in Batangas City.

With Graciella Joanna Libre leading the way, the ICC Lady Blue Hawks demolished the Olivarez College Lady Sea Lions, 25-13; 25-18; 25-16 and extended their hot streak to 17 games since winning the title last season via a grand sweep.

For topping the elims, ICC grabbed an outright berth to the semis, with the University of Batangas Lady Brahmans claiming the other slot for finishing at No. 2 with a 6-1 mark.

No. 3 seed Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas battles the No. 6 LPU-B Lady Pirates for a one-game face-off for the right to face the Lady Brahmans in the semis, while the winner between Centro Escolar University (4-3) and Philippine Women’s University (4-4) will take on the Lady Blue Hawks.

The semis will be a one-game affair.

Olivarez College and Manila Central University wound up 7th and 8th in the women’s standings with 1-6 and 0-7 records, respectively.

Meanwhile, the LPU-B Pirates bucked an opening set hiccup to beat PCU-D Dolphins, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20, to finish the elims tied with defending champion UB Brahmans and ICC Blue Hawks — all with similar 7-1 marks.

LPU-B and ICC took the two automatic slots to the semis after gaining 22 and20 points, respectively.

The Brahmans settled for No. 3 with 18 points and will face the No. 6 Centro Escolar University Scorpions in the quarters. No. 4 seed PCU-D (5-3) tangles with No. 5 Manila Central University (3-5) in the other quarterfinal pairing with the winner taking on the Pirates.

The Pirates took the No. 1 seeding on account of a 3-0 win over UB in the tournament that has the full backing of the Smart, Push.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water, and Akari.

Diliman College settled for No. 7 with a 2-6 card — same win-loss mark of PWU. The Sea Lions finished eight and last after dropping all their eight games.