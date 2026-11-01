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Sports

Tokong shines at home, advances to World Surf League Tour Round 2

Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 4:03pm
Tokong shines at home, advances to World Surf League Tour Round 2

SIARGAO, Philippines – John Mark “Marama” Tokong gave the Filipino crowd plenty to cheer about after beating Brazilian World No. 11 Samuel Pupo to advance to Round 2 of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Philippines Pro at Cloud 9 here Sunday.

Tokong put up 16.60 points on waves of 8.60 and 8.00, while Pupo could only manage 11.00 in their opening-round heat.

Surfing before a big home crowd, Tokong handled the pressure well, making the most of the 6-to-8-foot waves under light conditions.

He admitted that competing in front of his fellow Filipinos was not easy, but he tried not to think too much about the pressure once he got into the water.

“It's crazy and amazing. There was a lot of pressure, but I just told myself to relax, keep things simple and enjoy the waves,” Tokong said.

He could hear his family, friends and supporters cheering from the shore whenever he came out of a wave. For the Filipino surfer, that made the experience even more special.

“I'm not doing this just for myself, but also for my family, friends, fans and especially the Philippines. Representing my country is very important to me,” he said.

With one round behind him, Tokong is now looking forward to his next heat, hoping to give the Filipino fans another performance to cheer for.

The Philippines Pro is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), with the support of Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga and Vice Mayor Romina Sajulga.

The event also has the backing of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and NEA/SIARELCO.

Surfers who lose in the opening round will still receive US$13,000 (around P830,000), while the champion will collect US$80,000 (approximately P5.1 million).

The competition is being livestreamed on the One Sports YouTube channel and Cignal Play. (Pool story)

JOHN MARK TOKONG

SIARGAO SURFING

SURFING

WORLD SURF LEAGUE
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