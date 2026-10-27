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Sports

Doncic puts up season’s first 50-pt game against Jazz

The Philippine Star
October 27, 2026 | 12:00am
Doncic puts up seasonâ€™s first 50-pt game against Jazz
Doncic was supported by Austin Reaves, who had 29 points, as the visitors pulled decisively clear in the last four minutes of a game they had trailed for long periods.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images / AFP

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored a monster 52 points as the Los Angeles Lakers maintained their perfect start to life after LeBron James with a 132-123 defeat of the Utah Jazz.

Now the undisputed superstar of the Lakers since James departed this summer for Philadelphia, Doncic also provided 10 assists and eight rebounds in a masterful performance, with eight three-pointers and two steals.

Doncic was supported by Austin Reaves, who had 29 points, as the visitors pulled decisively clear in the last four minutes of a game they had trailed for long periods.

“It’s one of the best feelings – down the stretch, tight game, hitting those threes,” said Doncic.

“Played the basketball we know how to play. We are learning our lesson...we cannot start games like this any more.”

It was the first 50-point game by an NBA player this season. Slovenian point guard Doncic was the league’s top scorer last season.

After cruising to comfortable opening wins against the Golden State Warriors and city rival Clippers, the Lakers overcame their first real adversity of the nascent season in Salt Lake City.

Utah led nearly the entire first half, pulling as many as 18 points clear, with Finland’s Lauri Markkanen on scintillating form.

But the Lakers rallied. A Doncic three-point pullup shot with seconds remaining in the second quarter gave Los Angeles a slender lead at the interval.

The Jazz had inched back in front with just over four minutes remaining, when another Doncic trey tied up the score 116-116.

From there Doncic and Reaves were relentless, outscoring the entire Jazz offense in the final quarter.

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