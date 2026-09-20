Marcial destroys Huerta in third-round KO

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Eumir Marcial poses after his win against Omar Ulises Huerta (not pictured) in their middleweight bout at Pechanga Arena on September 19, 2026 in San Diego, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- Eumir Marcial dismantled Omar Huerta in his return to the ring, knocking out the American in three rounds in their middleweight bout Sunday morning (Manila time) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

A picture-perfect counter right hook by the Filipino Huerta landed on the latter’s temple, sending him to the canvas at the 1:54 mark of the third round.

Huerta could not beat the 10-count as he only mustered to sit up towards the end of the referee’s count.

Marcial showcased aggressiveness from the get-go, landing big shots on his opponent’s body as he pushed the attack on the ropes.

Huerta tried to rally back, but the Olympic bronze medalist kept on coming, setting the stage on the knockout victory.

The focus of Marcial now shifts to the Asian Games, but for now, it is still unsure whether or not he will be cleared to head to Nagoya for the Asiad.

He is expected to compete in the 80 kilogram division of the Asian Games.

Marcial’s professional record rose to 8-0 (win-loss), with five knockouts.

Huerta, on the other hand, dropped to a 15-2-1 win-loss-draw slate, absorbing two straight defeats.