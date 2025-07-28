Granada powers Benilde to Intercollegiate Tour Splendido sweep

LAUREL, Batangas – College of St. Benilde’s Sean Granada rose to the occasion on a rain-soaked Sunday, showcasing nerves of steel and sharp course management to clinch individual honors in Round 2 of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour at the wind-raked Splendido Taal Golf Club.

Confronted with relentless rain and a course reshaped by recent weather, Granada displayed remarkable patience and mental toughness. Despite a grinding four-bogey stretch over the first 15 holes, the CSB standout held his composure and surged late, draining a clutch 30-foot birdie on the par-4 16th to highlight a gutsy round of 75 (38-37).

His effort earned him a three-stroke victory over University of the Philippines’ Miggy Roque and Ateneo-1’s Schmuel Tan, who both carded 78s.

“I drove pretty well on the 16th, leaving me just about 90 yards to the pin,” said Granada, 20. “But I hit it short — about 30 feet — but since it was an uphill lie, I charged it and ended up sinking the putt.”

Coming off a joint fourth-place finish in Round 1 at Royal Northwoods, Granada credited his long game for pulling him through.

“My driving definitely saved me, especially in that kind of weather,” he said. “I enjoyed it, but the conditions were really tough — 25kph winds and a lot of rain. It was fun, but also frustrating.”

Granada’s ability to stay composed amid the adverse conditions proved crucial. Navigating soggy fairways and unpredictable greens, he leaned on his driving and short game — especially his timely birdie — that ultimately sealed the win worth 15 ranking points.

Roque, who tied for eighth in Round 1, showed flashes of brilliance with two birdies but stumbled with six bogeys and a double bogey for a 40-38 finish, while Tan, making his Tour debut, posted one birdie against seven bogeys for the same score.

With teammate David Guangko adding an 80, CSB also captured the team title with a 155 total, completing a five-shot romp over Ateneo-1 and matching UP’s Round 1 double-title feat. C’Zedrick Sulaik’s 92 did not count under the three-to-play, two-to-count format.

It was a resounding bounce-back for CSB, which finished fourth in team play in Round 1 with Granada anchoring the squad’s surge and giving their campaign a needed boost in the inaugural Tour co-developed by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation.

Ateneo-1’s Emilio Curran backed up Tan’s 78 with an 82 for a 160 team total, good for runner-up honors. La Salle-1 finished third at 162 behind Zachary Castro’s 80 and Miguel Fusilero’s 82.

UP-1, which dominated Round 1, struggled at Splendido. Emilio Carpio’s 84 joined Roque’s 78 for a 162 total, but the Diliman-based squad lost to La Salle via countback as Round 1 individual champion Joshua Buenaventura faded with an 86.

Granada credited CSB’s preparations for their success, but admitted they didn’t expect to come out on top given the depth of the field.

“We went to the range, practiced on the fairways, and worked on our weak spots,” he said. “But we didn’t really expect to win. With teams like UP, La Salle and Ateneo in the mix, we’re just thankful to get the win.”

Looking ahead to Round 3 at Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Pampanga on Aug. 11, Granada emphasized the need for consistency.

“We need to work on everything,” he said.

University of the Cordilleras’ Ranz Balay-odao remained a steady presence, matching his fourth-place finish in Round 1 with a 79, while Castro, Round 1 runner-up, slipped to a share of fifth with an 80.

Meanwhile, Round 2 of the women’s division will be held on Aug. 9 at Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna. La Salle-1’s Julia Lua eyes back-to-back wins in individual play, while Ateneo, led by Monique Mendoza, seeks to make it two straight in team competition.