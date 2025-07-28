Eala out of Canadian Open after first round

Philippines' Alexandra Eala plays a backhand return to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala exited the Canadian Open after suffering a grueling three-set loss to Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, in Montreal early Monday morning (Manila time).

Eala, who had her left shoulder taped at the start of the match, had a strong start but could not capitalize her early lead against the former Wimbledon champion.

The World No. 69 tennister broke a 3-all first set, winning the next three games to take the first set.

Vondrousova and Eala then traded the first two games in the second set to have a 1-1 deadlock.

But the World No. 65 player breezed through the next five games to grab the second set, 6-1.

The 26-year-old Vondrousova’s dominant run against Eala, who asked for a technical timeout for her shoulder before the third frame, then continued as she went up 2-0 in the final set.

The 20-year-old Rafa Nadal Academy graduate finally broke through in the third game, blanking her opponent in the third game to inch closer, 1-2.

The two traded the next two games, before the 26-year-old Czech showcased mastery in the final three games to grab the victory.

Vondrousova smashed in seven aces in the match, while Eala had none.

Unforced errors likewise told the difference in the match with Eala committing 29 to her opponent’s 16. But the Filipina had 30 winners to Vondrousova’s 27.

“I expected that [Eala] was gonna play a great match and she had some good results before, so I expected that match. So, it was a tough one so I’m very happy to beat her,” the Olympic silver medalist said after the match.

“She’s very aggressive… My serve was better in the second and third sets, so I’m very happy to fight back in this match,” she added.

Vondrousova will now face Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the tourney.

On the other hand, Eala will feature in the Cincinnati Open early next month.