Bigger yet lighter: Barrios impresses in hurdling scales

WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios poses during a ceremonial official weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios will defend his title against Manny Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (July 20 Manila time).

LAS VEGAS, United States — For someone who campaigns as a welterweight — or 147-pounder — Mario Barrios is considered big for his division.

How the Mexican-American made the weight limit Friday (Saturday Manila time), with even some room to spare, is a head-turner.

The six-foot-tall Barrios, who puts his World Boxing Council welterweight title on the line against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here Saturday (Sunday in Manila), indeed means business for the fight of his life.

“He looks fine. He’s there. Did his job and he’s coming to keep his title,” said Justin Fortune, Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach.

Barrios tipped the scales at 146.2 pounds — an impressive 0.8 below the limit — during the well-attended ceremonial weigh-ins.

He even came in lighter than Pacquiao, who recorded 146.8 pounds.

For Fortune, how Barrios managed to pack less than 147 pounds into his six-feet frame is a mystery.

“He might have trouble making weight. He’s a big guy. I don’t even know how the hell he made 147,” he continued.

“But he made 147 and good luck to him. But I mean, he’s fine. This should be a very good fight.”

Pacquiao, for his part, has always been comfortable in the welterweight class. The Barrios fight will be the Filipino icon’s 17th in the division.

Fortune is betting it all on his guy.

“Pacquiao fights every single round a hundred percent, and he’s in shape enough to do it. He’s feeling good. He’s in a good mindset,” said Fortune.

“He’s a tough guy to stop and he wants the title.”