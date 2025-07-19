Fight's on: Pacquiao, Barrios overcome scales

TGB Promotions President Tom Brown (center) looks on as Manny Pacquiao (left) and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (right) attend a ceremonial weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, on July 19.

LAS VEGAS, United States — History or misery?

The legendary Manny Pacquiao once again put the icing on the cake on what has been a fruitful, two-month grind to whip his aging body into fighting form, making weight to ensure that his chase for another world title is a go.

Pacquiao on Friday (Saturday Manila time) made the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, looking good to go against Mario Barrios, whose World Boxing Council championship is on the line the following day here at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Whether every effort Pacquiao put in training is actually worth it will be known Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

A loss would mean it’s retirement for good for the 46-year-old Filipino icon, who is returning after leaving the sport four years ago, his last fight a disappointing loss to Yordenis Ugas also in this city.

Pacquiao will try to erase that bitter memory by shattering his own record as the oldest welterweight champion — which he first accomplished in 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman at 40.

He tipped the scales at 146.8 pounds, even heavier than the much younger and taller Barrios, who weighed in at 146.2 pounds. Both protagonists hurdled the scales in front of a raucous crowd that filled the Grand Garden Arena to cheer for their respective bets.

Despite being the reigning champion, Barrios was introduced first and was also the first to step on the scales. He obviously hasn’t been minding being the B-side to this promotion, which will be the biggest fight of his life so far.

Win lose or draw, Pacquiao will be the biggest name on Barrios’ resume.

But for the 30-year-old six-footer, Pacquiao is just another name.

“I’m gonna approach it the same way I have for all my fights. It’s just another title defense,” Barrios said in a short interview onstage afterwards, stressing what has been his mindset for this fight since it was announced a few months ago — he’s not getting blown away by Pacquiao’s stardom.

Meanwhile, it took a few minutes from the moment Pacquiao was introduced to him emerging on the stage. And by the time he did, he sent the pro-Pacquiao crowd into a frenzy.

Wearing black joggers and a white shirt emblazoned with his name, Pacquiao was greeted by Filipino-American standup comedian Jo Koy before stripping and stepping onto the scales.

He later renewed his vows to the sport while being interviewed by veteran boxing broadcaster Jim Gray onstage.

“I’m so happy because I’m back. I’m back because boxing is my passion. I miss boxing,” said Pacquiao.

Whether boxing wants him back remains to be seen.