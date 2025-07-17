^

Jones Cup: Strong Group blasts Chinese Taipei-White for fifth straight win

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 8:46pm
SGA's Dave Ildefonso (10)
(Strong Group Athletics media)

MANILA, Philippines — Unstoppable reigning champion Strong Group-Philippines smothered host Chinese Taipei-White, 107-75, to stay unbeaten in the 2025 William Jones Cup Thursday evening at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

The local bets turned the jets on in the second period with a searing 36-16 run to convert its eight-point upperhand into an insurmountable lead heading home to a 32-point victory.

Strong Group improved to 5-0 to lurk on the coattails of the fellow undefeated Bahrain (6-0) in the title race with the top team automatically clinching the crown after a single-round eliminations among nine teams.

The wards of head coach Charles Tiu have now won in double digits in their five games so far after also dominating Chinese Taipei-Blue, 67-56, Japan U25, 79-67, Qatar, 81-54, and Australia United, 91-75.

Tajuan Steven Agee exploded for 25 points in only 15 minutes of play laced by six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in an all-around brilliance.

He drew ample support from Ian Bennet Miller (13), Javi Gomez de Liaño (12), Kiefer Ravena (11), Dave Ildefonso (10) and Rhenz Abando (10).

De Liaño, the team’s most consistent local scorer, also added 11 rebounds while DJ Fenner and Geo Chiu contributed nine and eight points, respectively, in Strong Group’s balanced offense.

Up next for Strong Group is Malaysia at 3 p.m. Friday before a gigantic duel against title rival Bahrain Saturday.

The Philippine representative will finish its campaign against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, looking for another sweep to defend its crown.

