Mighty Sports to unveil new basketball courts at AcroCity

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports is set to inaugurate its new basketball courts at AcroCity in Guiguinto, Bulacan on Sunday, September 27, in an event highlighted by a charity exhibition featuring former PBA players and Xavier School basketball legends.

The exhibition will reunite former PBA stars and Xavier standouts Chris Tiu, Joseph Yeo and TY Tang, with PBA coach Charles Tiu also joining alongside current PBA players Jeron Teng, Tyler Tio, Isaac Go and Ralph Cu.

The Xavier legends and PBA players will take on the Malolos Bulacan Agilas of Mayor Christian Natividad to cap the inauguration festivities.

More than a celebration of the new courts, the event reflects Mighty Sports’ commitment to using basketball to support communities and provide opportunities for young athletes.

Beneficiaries of the charity initiative include Guiguinto student-athletes who have competed at the regional and national levels, the Persons with Disabilities Malolos Foundation and the Xavier School Association Retired Colleagues Inc.

“It’s our own way to give back to the Guiguinto community, and of course, to our school, Xavier,” said AcroCity and Czark Mak Chairman Caesar Wongchuking.

“We are glad that friends and players of Mighty Sports are going to play and grace the event.”

The new basketball courts add to the growing sports facilities at the Mighty Sports Center, which already features pickleball and badminton courts, as well as a boxing gym and fitness center.

The development is part of AcroCity’s vision as a “Live, Work, Play” lifestyle hub, which is steadily becoming a destination in Guiguinto. It is home to Acro Residences Hotel, restaurants Cafe de Margaux and Mt. Fuji, event venues Ang Hardin and NDW Plaza, named after the Wongchuking family matriarch Nelia D. Wongchuking, as well as the T12 Polo Land. (Contributed story)