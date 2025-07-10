^

Concio sweeps way to crown in Thailand chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 2:02pm
Michgael Concio Jr. (left) poses with International Arbiter Reden Cruz.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino International Master Michael Concio Jr. swept all his nine games to run away with the premier standard title in the 1st Bangkok Summer International Chess Open in Thailand Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Dasmarinas, Cavite played like a juggernaut in beating all his nine foes, including two Grandmasters in countryman Daniel Quizon in the fourth round and Indian Sayantan Das in the seventh.

Concio’s other wins came at the expense of Hong Kong’s Paul Aston Nguyen, the Philippines’ Davin Sean Romualdez, Myanmar’s Nay Lin Tun, Babu Nithin, the United States’ Alan Morris-Suzuki and Latvia’s Arsens Batashevs.

So dominant was Concio that he finished two points ahead of India’s Babu Nithin and Da, who wound up second and third, respectively.

Quizon finished fourth with 6.5 points after edging Russian FIDE Master Alexander Chernyavsky on tiebreaks.

Concio’s magnificence completed the country’s sweep of the inaugural staging of the weeklong meet after Quizon reigned supreme in the rapid and blitz sections several days before.

