Beermen pull away vs Gin Kings, arrange PBA Finals clash with Tropang 5G

MANILA, Philippines — It will be the San Miguel Beermen versus the TNT Tropang 5G for the PBA Philippine Cup championship.

The Beermen used a massive fourth quarter to down Barangay Ginebra, 100-93, in Game 7 of the All-Filipino conference semifinals Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Thanks to the fourth-quarter heroics by Chris Ross, the Beermen outscored the Gin Kings in the final frame 34-20 to grab the come-from-behind win.

Ross, who did not play in the Beermen’s tight 88-87 Game 6 loss, finished with 19 points, with 10 coming in the fourth. He added seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in 29 minutes of play.

Trailing by seven points, 66-73, heading into the fourth, the Beermen grabbed the momentum for themselves with a 15-4 run capped by a layup by Jericho Cruz to go ahead 81-77.

Ginebra remained within striking distance, 84-86, after back-to-back layups by Troy Rosario.

But the Beermen’s offense was just too hot to handle, with San Miguel unleashing a 12-5 run to mount a 98-89 advantage with 2:11 left.

Jamie Malonzo’s 4-pointer kept Ginebra in it, but finishing touches by Ross, as well as misses by RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson, shut the door for the Gin Kings and clinched the Beermen's third straight Philippine Cup finals appearance.

June Mar Fajardo led San Miguel with 21 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Eleven of his boards were off the team’s own misses.

CJ Perez chipped in 15 markers, while Mo Tautuaa and Don Trollano contributed 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Malonzo sparked Ginebra with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of play. Thompson and Abarrientos tallied 16 markers apiece while Rosario had 15.

San Miguel will now try to prevent TNT from clinching the PBA’s first Grand Slam since the San Mig Coffee Mixers achieved the feat back in the 2013-14 season.

Game 1 will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.