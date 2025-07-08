Prince Cup, King's Gold Cup open doors to imported racehorses

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. (MMTCI) has opened the gates for imported thoroughbreds with the staging of the first legs of the high-profile Prince Cup and King’s Gold Cup in Malvar, Batangas on July 20.

Philippine Racing Commission chairman Reli de Leon and MMTCI racing manager Rondy Prado made the announcement during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“The Prince Cup and King’s Golf Cup will be a Triple Crown event with the first leg happening on July 20. This is the first time that Philracom and MMTCI are holding such event exclusively for imported horses,” said De Leon, adding that the second leg is set August 17 and the third on September 14 also at the MMTCI.

Prado said a total cash pot of P5.5 million for each leg of both races will be at stake. The first leg will cover 1,200 meters, the second 1,400 meters and the third 1,600 meters. There will be eight to 10 entries in each race.

“After the pandemic, we recorded an influx of imported horses being brought in from Australia, Europe, the United States, Japan and the Middle East. These horses cost from P5 million to P7 million each with freight cost alone amounting to at least P1 million per horse,” added De Leon in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The event aims to enhance the competitiveness and stature of imported racehorses in the country.

MMTCI Chairman and President Atty. Narciso Morales thanked the Philracom headed by De Leon for the crucial support in realizing this milestone. He also thanked Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corporation for his generous sponsorship.

Each entry requires a P200,000 fee, and is expected to increase in the second and the third leg which will be telecast internationally. This initiative aligns with government goals to expand the domestic horse racing market, boost tax revenues and strengthen the breeding industry by improving the quality and competitiveness of Philippine racehorses on the global stage.

MMTCI is committed to elevating Philippine racing to the level of renowned international events with plans to promote and broadcast these races worldwide to fuel economic growth.

Anticipated entrants include top imports from internationally renowned bloodlines such as Into Mischief, Tapit, Justify, Candy Ride, Medaglia d’Oro, Twirling Candy and Frosted.