Bustamante joins FIA Formula E's Cupra Kiro as 'development driver'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina race car driver Bianca Bustamante has signed with American-owned racing team Cupra Kiro as its “development driver” in the FIA Formula E World Championship. This opportunity comes after Bustamante’s impressive P3 result in the 2024 Formula E all-women test in Jarama, Spain.

Bustamante will be making her first appearance in the signature copper and fluorescent yellow, Cupra Kiro’s colors, in the 2025 Jakarta E-Prix from June 20-21. In this event, she will be shadowing the team and full-time drivers Dan Ticktum and David Beckmann as she also integrates with the squad.

The 20-year-old’s first on-track appearance for Cupra Kiro will come at the Berlin E-Prix, where she'll take part in Formula E's official rookie test at Tempelhof Street Circuit in Berlin, on July 14. This would be Bustamante’s first time at the “raw, unforgiving” street circuit built on the grounds of the now-closed Tempelhof Airport. To ensure she's fully prepared, the team will provide comprehensive simulator sessions and technical briefings — all designed to maximize her performance in the test and future opportunities.

“I’m really excited to join Cupra Kiro as the team’s development driver as I continue my Formula E journey. In the very short time that we’ve been working together, it’s been incredible to experience the team’s disruptive approach to racing in action and to see the team’s hunger and desire for success firsthand. Working with Dan, David, and the team is an invaluable opportunity for me at this stage of my career, and I’m looking forward to applying everything I learn into the GB3 Championship in 2025. I’m excited to absorb everything on-site in Jakarta and of course, to drive the team’s current Season 11 car in Berlin this July,” said Bustamante.

Bustamante takes on this challenge with Cupra Kiro while simultaneously racing in the highly competitive GB3 Championship, where she continues her single seater development on the ladder to reach her Formula 1 aspirations.