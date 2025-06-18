^

Strong backside start puts Superal in early hunt in Thailand

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 2:19pm
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal shook off recent struggles with a strong start on the backside, firing a 33, then overcame a frontside stumble to card a two-under 70 and stay within three shots of local ace Onkanok Soisuwan at the start of the Royal Hua Hin Ladies Championship in Thailand on Wednesday.

Superal, struggling in recent events, found her rhythm late, bouncing back from consecutive bogeys from No. 1 with birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 before closing out her round with a bogey on the eighth. Still, her gutsy effort was enough to keep her in joint fifth with five Thai contenders, three shots behind Soisuwan, who opened with a sizzling 67 for a two-stroke lead over compatriots Thanaporn Palitwanon, Nattarika Sensai and Preaw Nontarux, who matched 69s.

Chanelle Avaricio, meanwhile, looked poised for a strong start after a steady backside 35, but she struggled coming home. Bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 and another on No. 6 led to a four-over 74, dropping her to joint 52nd and in danger of missing the cut in the THB1.5 million, 54-hole Women’s World Golf Ranking event.

Both Filipinas teed off early and made the most of near-ideal conditions. Superal made her move with birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 16 to highlight her solid inward 33 — finally flashing the form that had eluded her in recent tournaments.

But while the ICTSI-backed Superal rebounded from early miscues, Avaricio couldn’t regain her footing.

Meanwhile, a group of rising Filipino talents is set to showcase its potential as the Asian Development Tour resumes with the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech-Samanah Championship, firing off Thursday in North Africa.

Headlining the Philippine contingent is Aidric Chan, aiming to build on his breakthrough victory in ADT Vietnam last March. He leads a strong lineup of Filipino bets challenging some of the top players in the region and beyond, including Thai standouts Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Tanapat Pichaikool and Nopparat Panichphol, India’s Rahil Gangjee, Taiwan’s Ho Yu Cheng, and Australian Deye Lawson.

Also entered in the $125,000, 72-hole championship are PGT leg winner Sean Ramos and Carl Corpus, both looking to make their mark against a deep international field.

