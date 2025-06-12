^

Sports

Eala advances to Ilkley Open quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 7:31pm
Eala advances to Ilkley Open quarterfinals
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is off to the quarterfinal round of the Ilkley Open, sweeping Valentina Ryser in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, during their round of 16 matchup in Great Britain Thursday evening (Manila time).

The 20-year–old Eala, the tournament’s top seed, needed just an hour and eight minutes to grab the victory.

It was a masterclass of a victory for the Filipina, who earlier defeated Australia’s Lizette Cabrera in the first round.

After a 6-1 victory in the first set, Eala and Ryser were kept in a closer matchup in the second set.

Ryser closed the gap, 3-2, after winning the fifth game.

But after the World No. 77 tennister held her serve in the sixth game, she came from behind in the seventh and eighth games, storming from separate 15-40 deficit to grab the victory.

The Asian Games bronze medalist dominated both receiving and serving games, as she won 30 receiving points to the World No. 230’s 21. She also won 30 service points to her opponent’s 19.

The Filipina sensation will take on either hometown bet Emily Appleton or Rebecca Marino in the final eight. The two are still playing as of posting time.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz returns, bags silver in National Weightlifting Championships

Hidilyn Diaz returns, bags silver in National Weightlifting Championships

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has officially made her return to competition by seeing action in the just-concluded...
Sports
fbtw
'Just staying ready': Pacers find needed Game 3 spark plug in Mathurin

'Just staying ready': Pacers find needed Game 3 spark plug in Mathurin

By Alder Almo | 7 hours ago
Bennedict Mathurin, who did not play in the entire first quarter of Game 3, finished with a playoff career-high 27 points...
Sports
fbtw
LA sets goal in Mongolia

LA sets goal in Mongolia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
It’s a top four finish that Philippine youth coach LA Tenorio has set as a goal at the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Ulaanbaatar,...
Sports
fbtw
POC, cycling chief&nbsp;goes full throttle in Tagaytay Velodrome completion

POC, cycling chief goes full throttle in Tagaytay Velodrome completion

7 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino has started combing the region to secure track...
Sports
fbtw
Newbies, rising stars chase test mettle in Sunrise Sprint triathlon

Newbies, rising stars chase test mettle in Sunrise Sprint triathlon

7 hours ago
A dynamic and diverse field of athletes — from seasoned triathletes looking to sharpen their speed to enthusiastic first-timers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacers get back at Thunder for 2-1 NBA Finals lead

Pacers get back at Thunder for 2-1 NBA Finals lead

9 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers bounced back to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-107, and take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Fina...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts relish BCL stint

Bolts relish BCL stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Despite exiting the Basketball Champions League (BCL) Asia in the quarterfinal round, the Meralco Bolts relished the “great...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen seeks record fourth Canada win and trouble-free weekend

Verstappen seeks record fourth Canada win and trouble-free weekend

11 hours ago
Max Verstappen will be seeking a record fourth consecutive Canadian Grand Prix triumph this weekend and a trouble-free race...
Sports
fbtw
WADA calls on US to stop 'dangerous' Enhanced Games

WADA calls on US to stop 'dangerous' Enhanced Games

11 hours ago
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka has called on US authorities to prevent the drug-fueled Enhanced Games...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with