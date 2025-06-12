Eala advances to Ilkley Open quarterfinals

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is off to the quarterfinal round of the Ilkley Open, sweeping Valentina Ryser in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, during their round of 16 matchup in Great Britain Thursday evening (Manila time).

The 20-year–old Eala, the tournament’s top seed, needed just an hour and eight minutes to grab the victory.

It was a masterclass of a victory for the Filipina, who earlier defeated Australia’s Lizette Cabrera in the first round.

After a 6-1 victory in the first set, Eala and Ryser were kept in a closer matchup in the second set.

Ryser closed the gap, 3-2, after winning the fifth game.

But after the World No. 77 tennister held her serve in the sixth game, she came from behind in the seventh and eighth games, storming from separate 15-40 deficit to grab the victory.

The Asian Games bronze medalist dominated both receiving and serving games, as she won 30 receiving points to the World No. 230’s 21. She also won 30 service points to her opponent’s 19.

The Filipina sensation will take on either hometown bet Emily Appleton or Rebecca Marino in the final eight. The two are still playing as of posting time.