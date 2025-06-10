Four Philippine squads push for glory in Esports World Cup

Members of the Philippine team bound for the Esports World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will hope to push the right buttons when it fields four teams to the rich and highly anticipated Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

The Philippine teams, which have made heads turn in the international Esports scene, will vie in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang of the world event scheduled July 10 to August 20.

Team Liquid PH, which ruled the MPL Philippines Season 15, and runner-up Onic PH are out to reclaim the throne after a two-year drought in the Mid-Season Cup (MSC).

On the other hand, the Natus Vincere PH and TLPH’s women’s squads are determined to keep the MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) in their hands.

“Our team is hungry to redeem the title in the MSC while in the MWI, the goal is to retain the title,” said Lee Viloria, Moonton head of Business Development and Partnerships for Philippine Esports in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Philippines last won the MSC crown in 2022. This time, members of Team Liquid and Onic PH are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to regain the title against 14 other teams, including powerhouse teams Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Sa upcoming EWC, sisiguraduhin namin na sa aming dalawa ang mananalo. Nag-prepare po talaga para makuha po ulit ‘yung MSC since ilang taon na po na hindi nakukuha ng Pinas,” said Onic PH main man Duane “Kelra” Pillas.

Pillas was joined in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/ PLDT, and the countrys’ 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus by fellow gold laner Kiel “Oheb” Soriano.

“Ayaw na po namin magpatalo kasi gusto po talaga namin na mauwi ng PH yung kampeonato,” said Soriano.

The women’s team of Navi PH and TLPH are still on a high after dethroning Team Vitality of Indonesia last year, and will try to become back-to-back champions.

Leading the charge are NAVI PH EXP laner Gwyeth “Ayanami” Diagon and TLPH jungler Trinity “Ramici” Ramos.

The MSC event is set July 10 to August 2 with a total prize pool of $3 million, while the MWI side is set July 15-20 with $500,000 at stake.