NLEXâ€™s 'Haliberto' Bolick named PBA Player of the Week anew

NLEX’s 'Haliberto' Bolick named PBA Player of the Week anew

It was Robert Bolick’s second Player of the Week for Season 49.

MANILA, Philippines — Robert Bolick became the latest multi-time winner of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week after his stirring performance in the comeback victory over Magnolia propelled NLEX to the first twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

But even after dropping 25 points on top of nine rebounds and five assists in defeating Magnolia, 107-99, Bolick felt that most of the credit should be deflected on his teammates.

“I have to take care of the ball,” Bolick said after committing five of his seven turnovers in the first quarter that saw the Road Warriors trail by 19 points. “Pero kagandahan naman, we’re a team. Masama ang laro ko pero nag-pick up yung iba.”

Bolick got help from the likes of Xyrus Torres, Brandon Ramirez, the returning Jonnel Policarpio, Matt Nieto and Kevin Alas as they eventually came back to hand a stinging loss to the Hotshots at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

But Bolick got the weekly nod for the period of June 4-8 after waxing hot in the second half, knocking down back-to-back 4-pointers before unveiling a couple more triples the rest of the way that eventually sealed NLEX’s eighth win in 10 games for the quarterfinal bonus.

His shooting in the final two quarters prompted some reporters to call Bolick “Haliberto”, in reference to Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who led his team to the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was Bolick’s second Player of the Week for Season 49, joining TNT’s Calvin Oftana, Rain or Shine’s Santi Santillan, NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon, Meralco’s Bong Quinto and Chris Newsome and Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero for having more than one.

Oftana currently has the most this season with three Player of the Week citations.

San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez and Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar were also given consideration for the award given on a weekly basis by Press Corps members from print and online who regularly cover the PBA beat.

Bolick’s previous Player of the Week came in late-January during the Commissioner’s Cup eliminations.