Streak buster: How Team Liquid Philippines stopped three back-to-back MPL PH title attempts

As the saying goes: if Team Liquid Philippines had a trophy for every time it ended a team’s back-to-back MPL PH trophy attempt, it would have three. It’s not a lot — but it’s weird that it happened thrice.

MANILA, Philippines – If you're a team hoping to etch your name in the history books of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines with a back-to-back championship, you better hope your opponent in the grand finals isn't Team Liquid Philippines.

Because when the Cavalry stormed ONIC Philippines’ base in Game 7 of the MPL Philippines Season 15 grand finals, it marked the end of the Super Family’s winning streak — one that began with their title win the previous season.

And ONIC Philippines isn’t the first team to have its streak broken by the Cavalry.

Back in Season 11, fresh off its M4 World Championship victory, the then-Echo squad crushed Blacklist International’s hopes of a repeat title. The Codebreakers were dealt with a 4-0 sweep, with Echo avenging its defeat the previous season.

It was the first MPL PH trophy for the SanSan duo — Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Alston "Sanji" Pabico — with Vinuya earning Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

In Season 12, a roster change brought Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz up from the MDL squad as the main roamer. Despite entering the playoffs as the top seed, the team finished third, missing out on the M-series. Both local and international titles that season were eventually claimed by AP Bren.

The Orcas returned with a vengeance in Season 13. With renewed energy, they secured the second seed and booked a grand finals slot through the upper bracket. Falcons AP Bren, like Blacklist International before it, was aiming for a back-to-back title after a world tour of off-season victories. But the squad was swept 4-0 by the newly rebranded Team Liquid Philippines, who had been acquired by the international organization just weeks before the playoffs.

It was the team’s second MPL PH title, with Vinuya once again named Finals MVP.

Season 14, meanwhile, brought disappointment. Fans began to notice a pattern: Team Liquid Philippines struggled during even-numbered seasons. It was eliminated early by newcomers Aurora, finishing tied for fifth to sixth, with Smart Omega and missing the world stage once again.

But in Season 15, a revitalized Team Liquid Philippines emerged. With the acquisition of gold laner Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, the team’s chemistry clicked instantly. The squad finished the regular season as the top seed and looked like the team to beat.

Meanwhile, reigning champion ONIC Philippines, after a slow start, regained momentum with a 10-game win streak heading into the playoffs. It extended it to 13 by sweeping Team Liquid Philippines, 3-0, in the upper bracket finals.

Team Liquid bounced back, defeating Team Falcons Philippines to secure an MSC slot and a grand finals rematch. This time, it vowed it wouldn’t be a sweep.

Heading into the finals, ONIC Philippines looked unstoppable. Since late 2024, the team had won MPL PH Season 14, the M6 World Championship, World Championship Challenge in China, APAC Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6, and ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: Mobile Masters 2025.

But Team Liquid had seen this story before. It ended the back-to-back hopes of Blacklist International in 2023, halted the winning world tour of Falcons AP Bren in 2024, and now had set its sights on the Super Family’s dominance.

True to form, Team Liquid took Game 1, but ONIC answered back. With the series tied, the turning point came in Game 5 when Pabico used Luo Yi’s ultimate to teleport his team with the mid-lane minions, bringing the Cavalry to match point.

Though ONIC forced a Game 7, Pabico’s clutch plays — earning him the Finals MVP plum — sealed the win for Team Liquid Philippines, ending the reign of the world champion.

It was the team’s third MPL PH title, all won in odd-numbered seasons, and its third consecutive MSC appearance.

And it was the third time Team Liquid Philippines ended a team's hopes of getting a back-to-back season.

