AP Bren bows out of MPL PH Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — Returning after a two-week break, the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 resumed for its seventh week, ending in dramatic fashion with AP Bren being the first team to bow out of playoffs contention.

This after the Hive suffered back-to-back losses over the weekend against Twisted Minds and defending champion ONIC Philippines.

"It was a good run for us pa rin. Kahit ‘di kami nakapasok sa playoffs, binigyan kami ng chance magka-MPL. Thankful kami for that chance,” said AP Bren coach, Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos.

The current roster of AP Bren is composed of the Season 4 Development League (MDL) champion — the former Lazy Esports. The entire roster was picked up by the championship organization, with most players entering the professional league for the first time.

With AP Bren eliminated for the season, all eyes are on Smart Omega and Twisted Minds, which are still vying for the last playoffs spot.

The two teams met over the weekend, with Smart Omega managing to survive Twisted Minds, 2-1. The former then fell to Aurora, 0-2, to remain at seventh place.

Twisted Minds, for its part, managed to salvage its weekend with a win over AP Bren to retain their hold on sixth place at three points. Meanwhile, TNC Pro Team saw a winless weekend to stay at fifth place with five points.

Those in the upper half of the standings, however, are in a tight race for the top two seeds.

Team Falcons Philippines is keeping its hopes alive by surviving TNC Pro Team, 2-1, while defending champions ONIC Philippines secured a crucial win against Team Liquid Philippines, 2-1. Both teams currently sit at fourth and third place, respectively, with two matches left in the season.

League leaders Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora saw mixed results, with the Cavalry losing their lone match-up over the weekend against the Super Family and Aurora mounting a win streak against Smart Omega and TNC to retake the top spot.

The segular season will enter its final week this Friday, May 2, starting at 5 p.m. with Team Liquid Philippines versus TNC Pro Team, followed by Smart Omega versus AP Bren at 7:30 p.m.