Eala falls short vs Pegula to end Cinderella run in Miami

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – The clock has struck midnight on Alex Eala’s Cinderella run in the 2025 Miami Open. But it happened not without the 19-year-old Filipina wonder putting up a fight. 

The Filipina tennis sensation has bowed out of the WTA 1000 tournament after absorbing a 6(3)-7, 7-5, 3-6 loss against World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open semifinals. 

Playing in her first third set of the year, Eala was able to hold her own against the American. 

She was able to tie things up at 3-3, but Pegula’s mastery was in full display as she moved within a game of the finals, 3-5. 

Eala showed resilience in the ninth game, going up 30-0. 

But Pegula would not be denied, digging her out of the hole. 

A winner and an attack error by Eala gave Pegula the victory. 

Eala had a strong advantage in the first set, going up 5-2 as she dictated the flow. 

But Pegula dug deep and eventually tied things up at 5-5 after winning three consecutive games. 

Eala got the upper hand, but Pegula showcased her veteran smarts and ran away in the tie-break, 7-6(3). 

In the early parts of the second set, Eala injured her ankle as Pegula went ahead, 3-1, continuing her dominance. 

Eala, however, powered through and won the next three games, 4-3, before Pegula took the next two to move on the cusp of the finals, 5-4. 

Still, the Asian Games bronze medalist and Rafa Nadal Academy graduate showed resilience, winning the next three games to force the deciding set. 

Eala committed 59 unforced errors compared to 46 for Pegula. 

The American won 66 service points compared to the Filipina’s 58, while she had six service aces to her opponent’s two. 

While this is the end of the road for the Eala, her Miami campaign has been nothing short of spectacular.

“I mean she’s really good. A really good tennis player… She proved that tonight, and she’s really tough,” Pegula said of Eala after their match.

Through the tournament, the 19-year-old, who came in as the World No. 140 tennister, scored massive upsets over World No. 73 Katie Volynets, World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko, World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

She had only two WTA main draw victories to her name before arriving in Miami.

The lowest-ranked semifinalist in the tournament's history, Eala seriously threatened to go one step further with another accomplished and effervescent display.

Pegula, for her part, will thus take on No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. — With a report from AFP

