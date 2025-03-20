Jerusalem loads offensive arsenal for Shigeoka rematch

World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem hits the wrecking ball punching bag during a media workout at the Elite Boxing Gym in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — Mindful that his upcoming Japanese opponent is already aware of his style, World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is ready to prove he’s not a one-trick pony.

The 31-year-old Filipino on Thursday bared his readiness for his March 30 title defense and rematch with Yudai Shigeoka in Tokoname, Japan.

At a media workout at the Elite Boxing Gym in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Jerusalem (23-3, with 12 knockouts) went berserk on the mitts with trainer Michael Domingo — uncorking successive powerful left hooks that should boost his offensive arsenal for Shigeoka.

The first time they met — almost exactly a year ago — Jerusalem dethroned Shigeoka via a narrow split decision, knocking down the reigning champion twice with the straight right.

Now, Jerusalem has trained not to just rely on the same punch.

“Naghahanap tayo ng iba’t-ibang technique kasi binabasa na yung straight natin,” the diminutive and light-footed fighter told mediamen.

(“I am exploring various techniques because my right straight now is being timed.”)

“Kaya may (ibang) option tayo,” he added.

A well-conditioned Jerusalem, who said he’s just four pounds over the weight limit of 105 lbs, looked sharp as he worked the mitts and heavy bag, skipped rope and shadowboxed in front of a decent crowd and under the watchful eye of Domingo and SanMan boss JC Mananquil, Jerusalem’s promoter.

He said he has sparred for more than 100 rounds and expects to be hounded in the ring this time by Shigeoka (9-1, with 5 KOs).

"Hindi pa din tayo overconfident kasi alam natin na magaling si Shigeoka. Pero nakalaban ko na siya sa ibabaw ng ring so alam ko na yung technique niya, style at kahinaan,” Jerusalem continued.

(“I am not getting overconfident because I know Shigeoka is good. But I already fought him so now know his technique, style and weaknesses.)

Jerusalem and his team will fly to Japan on March 23.

“Hundred percent ready na, Sir,” he said of his conditioning.