^

Sports

Jerusalem loads offensive arsenal for Shigeoka rematch

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 6:13pm
Jerusalem loads offensive arsenal for Shigeoka rematch
World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem hits the wrecking ball punching bag during a media workout at the Elite Boxing Gym in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Mindful that his upcoming Japanese opponent is already aware of his style, World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is ready to prove he’s not a one-trick pony.

The 31-year-old Filipino on Thursday bared his readiness for his March 30 title defense and rematch with Yudai Shigeoka in Tokoname, Japan.

At a media workout at the Elite Boxing Gym in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Jerusalem (23-3, with 12 knockouts) went berserk on the mitts with trainer Michael Domingo — uncorking successive powerful left hooks that should boost his offensive arsenal for Shigeoka.

The first time they met — almost exactly a year ago — Jerusalem dethroned Shigeoka via a narrow split decision, knocking down the reigning champion twice with the straight right.

Now, Jerusalem has trained not to just rely on the same punch.

“Naghahanap tayo ng iba’t-ibang technique kasi binabasa na yung straight natin,” the diminutive and light-footed fighter told mediamen.

(“I am exploring various techniques because my right straight now is being timed.”) 

“Kaya may (ibang) option tayo,” he added.

A well-conditioned Jerusalem, who said he’s just four pounds over the weight limit of 105 lbs, looked sharp as he worked the mitts and heavy bag, skipped rope and shadowboxed in front of a decent crowd and under the watchful eye of Domingo and SanMan boss JC Mananquil, Jerusalem’s promoter.

He said he has sparred for more than 100 rounds and expects to be hounded in the ring this time by Shigeoka (9-1, with 5 KOs).

"Hindi pa din tayo overconfident kasi alam natin na magaling si Shigeoka. Pero nakalaban ko na siya sa ibabaw ng ring so alam ko na yung technique niya, style at kahinaan,” Jerusalem continued.

(“I am not getting overconfident because I know Shigeoka is good. But I already fought him so now know his technique, style and weaknesses.)

Jerusalem and his team will fly to Japan on March 23.

“Hundred percent ready na, Sir,” he said of his conditioning.

BOXING

MELVIN JERUSALEM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
There’s no way to go but up for Philippine futsal as the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Two-time Paris Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be feted with the first-ever Outstanding Sports Hero trophy,...
Sports
fbtw
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga took the upper hand in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after squeaking past Barangay Ginebra,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
As a student, Jon Arvin Tenoria, known to most Filipino gamers as “Fuego Gaming”, would find himself sleeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

3 hours ago
Thirty-four referees — including eight international referees — are undergoing a five-day refresher course as...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Justin Brownlee is “doubtful” to play for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

By Abac Cordero | 3 hours ago
Maxine Esteban, the Filipina fencer who now represents Ivory Coast in the international arena, has no plans of slowing down...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with