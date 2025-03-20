^

Sports

Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 3:51pm
Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming
Jon Arvinn Tenoria, aka 'Fuego Gaming'.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — As a student, Jon Arvin Tenoria, known to most Filipino gamers as “Fuego Gaming”, would find himself sleeping at 7 p.m. every night to be able wake up early in the morning to play Mobile Legends Bang Bang. He juggles playing the game with his studies as well as his position as a student assistant.

"Natuto po ako mag-ML (Mobile Legends) noong 2017. Wala akong phone actually. Hiniram ko lang yung phone ng mother ko. Ang problema, wala yung wifi, walang data. Nagtatrabaho ako as student assistant sa school noong nag-aaral pa lang ako. Tapos ang lifestyle ko para makapag-ML, tutulog ako ng maaga like 7 p.m. and then gising ng around 2 a.m. para maglaro sa office ng church namin sa [school]. So madaling araw, nilalamok-lamok pa ako doon. Nag-ML na ako hanggang umaga. Ganun katindi yung passion ko," Tenoria told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Graduating with a degree in Secondary Education, Major in Music, Arts, Physical, Education and Health (MAPEH), Tenoria found immediate employment as a teacher but still found time to play the game he loves.

However, 2020 saw a shift in the country's education system, making it difficult to teach MAPEH as school began adapting an online setup.

"Nagkaroon ng pandemic. Yun yung one of the catalysts, one of the changing points ng buhay ko," said Tenoria, and thus Fuego Gaming was born.

He added, "Nung nag-pandemic, nagtry ako mag-stream, pero hindi siya naging madali. For one and a half to two years, nagtry ako ng streaming pero wala talaga yung nanonood sa akin."

From following local trends and introducing comedy and variety to his content, nothing helped to increase his views. He eventually contemplated abandoning his stream and going back to teaching, but he gave himself an ultimatum.

"Nag-usap na kami ng wife ko na sabi niya na try ko na kayang bumalik sa pagtuturo. Kasi sayang din naman, pinaghihirapan ko din yung pagtuturo. Sabi ko sa kanya, bigyan mo pa ako ng isang taon pa na itatry ko pa yung best ko. Tapos, ang nangyari nun, dito ko lang siya actually na start ma-integrate: yung passion ko sa pagtuturo sa passion ko sa gaming," said Tenoria.

This is where he realized that he didn't need to follow any trends to make his content and just be himself, the teacher who loved to play Mobile Legends.

He explained, "Doon ko narealize na kailangan pala ang maging concept ko, na matagal ko na yung hinahanap, ay yung kung sino ako. Kasi nung una, nakikisabay ako sa trend, di nagwowork. Ang kailangan ko lang pala ay magiging ako."

With a new concept, Fuego Gaming became a much-loved streamer for learning about Mobile Legends, from understanding new heroes to maximizing the current meta and even helping struggling players with building the hero they want to play.

Though it's not easy to come up with educational videos for gaming, Tenoria is fueled by the fact that he can be part of the two things he loves: teaching and gaming.

"Medyo nakakapagod lang din kasi sabihin natin, hindi laging merong idea. Unlike sa school, may book kasi eh, may learning plan, may syllabus. Ngayon kailangan mong hanapin yung ituturo mo. Yun yung naging struggles, yung pag-iisip ng laging kakaiba, laging bago. Pero na-enjoy ko naman kasi na-enjoy ko talaga din mag-turo," admitted Tenoria.

Looking back at his journey from a student scraping to find time to play to streaming with no viewers and eventually gaining an audience that finds value in his content, even passing the licensure exam for teaching in 2022, Tenoria is grateful that he found it in himself to continue despite the struggles.

"Yung mga hardships sa pag-work habang nag-aaral, yung pagtulog ng maaga para magising ng maaga, nag pay off din in the future. I tried my very best and buti di ako sumuko," said Tenoria.

And why Fuego?

“Fuego means fire. Mana ako sa tatay ko, mainit ulo so laging nag-aapoy ulo. Pero buti na lang yung panngalan naretain pero yung attitude nag-improve,” joked Tenoria.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
There’s no way to go but up for Philippine futsal as the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Two-time Paris Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be feted with the first-ever Outstanding Sports Hero trophy,...
Sports
fbtw
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans, Chargers go for semis clincher

Flying Titans, Chargers go for semis clincher

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Choco Mucho and Akari shoot for the first two semifinal seats in the PVL All-Filipino Conference as they try to close out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Justin Brownlee is “doubtful” to play for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

By Abac Cordero | 2 hours ago
Maxine Esteban, the Filipina fencer who now represents Ivory Coast in the international arena, has no plans of slowing down...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings not ruling out Brownlee for rest of PBA finals

Gin Kings not ruling out Brownlee for rest of PBA finals

2 hours ago
Already down 2-1 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals against TNT, Barangay Ginebra endured a critical blow as import...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic leads Lakers romp over Nuggets; Kings upset Cavs

Doncic leads Lakers romp over Nuggets; Kings upset Cavs

3 hours ago
Luka Doncic raced to the 200th 30-point game of his career as the Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of an under-strength Denver...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Tigresses dispose of Lady Bullpups to claim UAAP hoops crown

Junior Tigresses dispose of Lady Bullpups to claim UAAP hoops crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Solo champions this time around.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with