^

Sports

Eala stuns foe in first round in Miami Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 11:04am
Eala stuns foe in first round in Miami Open
Alex Eala
Alex Eala via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala scored a massive upset, defeating Katie Volynets in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open, 6-3, 7-6(3), early Thursday morning (Manila time).

This is Eala’s first Miami Open main draw win, as she dug deep against the World No. 73 tennister.

The World No. 140 Filipina had a slow start, falling behind by two games in the first set, 3-1.

But she blanked her opponent the rest of the set as she took the stunning 6-3 victory.

In the second set, it was Eala’s turn to have a strong start, going up 3-1.

She carried the momentum to a 5-3 lead, moving to within a game to grab the victory.

But Volynets tied things up at 5-all, before the 19-year-old Asian Games bronze medalist grabbed the upper hand once again, 6-5.

And in the 12th game, the 23-year-old American controlled the tempo before Eala eventually committed an error that forced the extended set.

In the tie-break, Volynets took a 3-1 advantage, but Eala slowly, but surely climbed out of the hole.

Eventually, the scales tipped her way and a smash sealed her victory.

It was a close match, with Eala grabbing 39 receiving points compared to Volynets’ 33. Both tennisters won 36 service points and had no aces.

The Filipina, who was among the eight wildcard recipients in the tourney, will take on Latvia’s Je?ena Ostapenko in the round of 64. Ostapenko, who had a bye in the round of 128, is ranked 25th in the world.

Last year, Eala only managed to get to the second round of the Miami Open qualifiers before being defeated by Emiliana Arango.

ALEX EALA

MIAMI OPEN

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s secret plan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The dream is to land a podium finish at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena realizes the journey won’t be easy to make it come true. World No. 1 Mondo Duplantis looks unbeatable...
Sports
fbtw
CPJ taekwondo draws huge field

CPJ taekwondo draws huge field

12 hours ago
Veterans and rising stars will try to outdo each other in the Smart/MVPSF National Carlos Palanca Jr. Taekwondo Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Xavier dominates JGFP Match Play golf tourney

Xavier dominates JGFP Match Play golf tourney

17 hours ago
Xavier School captured the championship in both the Junior and Senior high divisions at the Junior Golf Foundation of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Flying Titans, Chargers go for kill, semis berths

Flying Titans, Chargers go for kill, semis berths

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Choco Mucho and Akari shoot for the first two semifinal seats as they battle PLDT and Galeries Tower, respectively, on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
'Blow-By-Blow': Ex-champ Cuarto collides with Magramo at Okada

'Blow-By-Blow': Ex-champ Cuarto collides with Magramo at Okada

20 hours ago
Former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto takes another step toward redemption as he faces Arvin Magramo for the vacant World...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers; Warriors, Celtics win

Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers; Warriors, Celtics win

21 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Ivica Zubac added 28 on his 28th birthday as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to hand the...
Sports
fbtw
Tour of Luzon puts premium on safety with Cardinal Santos Medical Center partnership

Tour of Luzon puts premium on safety with Cardinal Santos Medical Center partnership

21 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) Tour of Luzon 2025 forged an essential partnership with Cardinal Santos Medical...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine futsal gets boost with High5 Leagues

Philippine futsal gets boost with High5 Leagues

21 hours ago
Organizers of the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues affirmed their commitment to discover and develop fresh...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with