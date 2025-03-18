Junior World qualifier sets spotlight on rising Philippine golf stars

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – The race for a coveted spot at the prestigious Junior World Championship in San Diego heats up as 77 of the country’s top young golfers prepare for a high-stakes, three-day showdown at The Country Club starting Wednesday, March 19, here.

The USwing Mojing Junior World Qualifying event is set to deliver a gripping spectacle of skill, strategy, and mental resilience as these rising stars battle for their chance to compete on the world stage.

For many, this 54-hole elimination tournament serves as more than just a qualifier — it is a stepping stone toward a promising golfing future. With college scouts closely monitoring performances in the Junior World, the competition is expected to be fierce across all divisions as players aim to secure their spots in the July event and make their mark on the global stage.

“The Junior World is very important for me because it is a good tournament that makes jungolfers meet a lot of college coaches. That’s where I got most of the scholarships that offered me,” said Ally Gaccion, a standout player from Cagayan de Oro, now linked with the University of Central Arkansas women’s golf team.

Gaccion spearheads the girls’ 15-18 category, where she will go head-to-head with equally determined challengers, including Lia Duque, Montserrat Lapuz, Crista Miñoza, Rafa Anciano, Levonne Talion, and Chloe Rada. With all players bringing their A-game, the battle for top honors is expected to go down-to-the-wire.

Gaccion, who tees off in the last flight at 9:25 a.m. on No. 10 with Reese Ng and Anya Cedo, was among the four winners of last year’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour Match Play Finals, claiming top honors in the premier 15-18 division alongside boys’ champion Zach Villaroman, also at TCC. The two others were Precious Zaragosa and Ralph Batican, who will be spearheading the case in their respective age classes in the 13-15 bracket.

The boys’ 15-18 division is no less intense, featuring a formidable field led by Villaroman, son of two-time Junior World winner Carito. Villaroman is set to clash with a star-studded lineup, including Tristan Padilla, Shinichi Suzuki, Luciano Copok, Alexis Nailga, Patrick Tambalque, and Geoffrey Tan. Adding more firepower to the division are Emilio Hernandez, Alonso Espartero, Bryce Lacid, John Paul Agustin Jr., Santino Pineda, and Cliff Nuñeza, ensuring a highly competitive showdown.

Sanctioned for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, this qualifier also serves as a key part of the JPGT’s 15-tournament calendar this year, with WAGR points up for grabs in every leg.

“My main focus is to prepare well enough so that I can just go out and have some fun,” said Villaroman, who drew Copok and Pineda in the 7:50 a.m. group on No. 1. “But at the same time, I want to put myself in a good position to win after two rounds.”

However, he acknowledges the challenge ahead, admitting, “TCC demands some good shots, so I’m looking forward to the battle.”

Meanwhile, the 13-15 divisions also promise an electrifying contest. Zaragosa and Batican will be under pressure to deliver against a stacked field hungry for victory.

Zaragosa faces a deep pool of competitors, including sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines, Alexie Gabi, Kendra Garingalao, Johanna Uyking, Tiffany Bernardino, Keira Que, Marqaela Dy, Khimberly Barroquillo and Ma. Althea Bañez.

“I will not let my expectations be high. My goal is to focus on every shot. I have prepared my short game, as this is the most important aspect, especially at TCC,” said Zaragosa, acknowledging the difficulty of the course.

She will slug it out with Uyking and Mona Sarines at 7:35 a.m. on the 10th hole.

Batican, on the other hand, will be locked in a battle with some of the country’s top young talents, including Matthias Espina, Mico Ungco, Inno Flores, Zian Edoc, Ken Guillermo, Miguel Orbita, Inigo Gallardo, and Javie Bautista. He will play alongside David Teves and John Majgen Gomez at 8:25 a.m. on No. 10.