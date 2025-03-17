^

Pinoy ref in FIBA elite level

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Pinoy ref in FIBA elite level
Glenn Cornelio with FIBA Asia executive director Hagop Khajirian.

MANILA, Philippines — There’s only one Filipino referee classified in FIBA’s elite level and for Glenn Cornelio, his dream is to someday make it to the World Cup. Cornelio, 44, worked the recent EASL championship game in Macau.

Cornelio holds a FIBA black license which covers competitions for men and women. There are six Filipino international referees accredited by FIBA but only Cornelio is at the elite level in the 2023-25 cycle. The others are Totie Celeste, Aaron Canete, Harry Santos, Ralph Moreto and Christian Penaojas. The list is expected to expand to nine in the coming FIBA 2025-27 cycle with Cornelio, Joenard Garcia, Canete, Celeste, Moreto, Ralph Jalina, Leun Felix, Janine Nicandro and Zen Manansala.

“Sa ngayon, ang target ko ay makapag-referee sa World Cup main competition,” said Cornelio, a Physical Education graduate of PUP Sta. Mesa in 2004 from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. “Reserve referee ako sa last World Cup. As a FIBA referee, inspirasyon ko si Sir Bong Pascual. Ang aking biggest influence si Sir Ogie Bernarte, professor ko sa PUP. Marami akong natutunan sa karanasan niya as referee at na-inspire ako. Basic na dapat nasa isip ng referee ay readiness at preparedness when it comes to knowledge of rules at physical conditioning. Ang motto namin ay ‘learning never stops’ dahil ang basketball laging evolving at improving kaya kailangan kasabay ang pagaaral para updated. Basketball knowledge and refereeing knowledge both should work hand in hand.”

Cornelio said SBP plays a key role in upgrading referee standards. “Malaking tulong ang SBP sa aspeto ng pagbibigay support in conducting seminars and accreditations to update and upgrade knowledge sa referees,” he said. Cornelio started as referee when he was a college third year student in 2002 at the barangay level then advanced to the UAAP, NCAA, FilOil, Liga Pilipinas, PBA and FIBA. He has also worked at the SEA Games twice, FIBA Asia and World Cup qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup, BCL, WASL, ABL, EASL Final Four twice, EASL Terrific 12, PBA 3x3 and 5x5 and FIBA U19 World Cup. Cornelio’s history is an inspiration to Filipino referees aspiring to reach the elite level.

