Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga to equalize series

Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang Giga in their PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals matchup Sunday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- All knotted up.

Barangay Ginebra tied the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after squeaking past the TNT Tropang Giga, 71-70, in a low-scoring affair Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Gin Kings did just enough to pull off the win, as they fended off a TNT side that saw the momentum shift to their side heavily late despite scoring an all-time lowest output for a quarter, and a half, in the PBA Finals.

Justin Brownlee powered Ginebra with 35 points and 11 rebounds to go with two blocks and a steal. He shot 11-of-25 from the floor. Scottie Thompson added 16 markers, 12 boards and seven dimes.

After allowing just four points in the second quarter, Ginebra led by 13, 32-19, at the half.

Come the fourth, Ginebra still held a substantial lead, taking an eight point edge, 64-56, after a split from the line by Japeth Aguilar with 7:03 left.

But an and-one play by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, followed by a 3-pointer by Rey Nambatac, sliced the deficit to two, 62-64, with 5:55 remaining.

Thompson answered with a triple, but back-to-back triples by Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy pushed the Tropang Giga ahead, 68-67, for their first lead of the contest.

A couple of shaky possessions for both sides after, Hollis-Jefferson sank free throws with 2:31 to go to push TNT’s lead to three, 70-67.

This was their final points of the contest, as the two teams clamped down on defense.

Brownlee hit an acrobatic layup on the other end to make it a 69-70 ballgame with 2:06 remaining.

After a Nambatac turnover and an RJ Abarrientos miss, Hollis-Jefferson missed a layup with less than a minute remaining. Brownlee was then fouled with 46.9 seconds to go, and he made both, setting the final score.

TNT went to Hollis-Jefferson in the next possession, but he was double-teamed and eventually triple-teamed, forcing a 24-second infraction.

However, Brownlee missed a jumper on the other end. A turnover by Thompson handed the rock to the Tropang Giga, and they again went to the former NBA forward.

Hollis-Jefferson danced with the defense, but could not shake off the guard of Stephen Holt. Thompson then helped on the defense and fumbled the ball, forcing him to put up an off-balanced jumper as time expired, sealing the deal.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, the four point quarter of TNT broke the five-point quarter that was recorded four times in the past, and the 21 point half by Shell back in the 1999 Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

In the second quarter, only Glenn Khobuntin scored for TNT. A layup from the wing put the Tropang Giga to within four, 19-23, before Ginebra scored nine straight to finish the half.

In the third quarter, the Gin Kings slowly crawled out of the hole and cut the lead to four, 34-38, after a pair of free throws by Hollis-Jefferson.

Ginebra, though, kept their distance from TNT as they took a 54-45 lead with them heading to the final frame.

Game 3 of the Finals will be on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.