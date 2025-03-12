Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Mafy Singson secured her first professional crown in dramatic fashion at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, overcoming Florence Bisera in a nerve-wracking sudden-death playoff here on Wednesday.

Battling scorching conditions and mounting pressure, Singson’s clutch performance earned her a well-deserved victory.

The playoff was a test of nerves. On the first sudden death hole back on No. 18, Singson overshot the green but managed to salvage a par off a superb chip shot. Bisera, meanwhile, had a long birdie attempt but failed to capitalize, forcing both players back to the tee.

In a sudden twist, Singson reached regulation on their second attempt at the par-4 closing hole, while Bisera missed the green and failed to get up-and-down. With a steady two-putt par, Singson sealed the victory, a milestone moment for the Southeast Asian Games and Queen Sirikit Cup veteran.

The road to the playoff was anything but easy. Singson drained a crucial birdie putt on No. 16 and parred the last two holes to save a 78, forcing a tie at 232 with Bisera, who had surged ahead with an impressive 32 on the back nine, highlighted by an eagle on No. 12. Bisera’s final round 72 was the day’s best in grueling conditions.

“I was nervous heading into the playoff since it was my first sudden death experience,” said Singson. “But I reminded myself that I’ve trained for this, so I just had to trust my ability to perform under pressure.”

Despite lingering nerves, she executed a clutch par save, shifting the pressure onto Bisera, who faltered in their return to the 18th.

“By the second sudden death hole, I treated it like a regular round rather than a playoff, and that helped me stay composed,” added Singson, who banked P90,000 for her first professional win.

The brutal conditions at the challenging Faldo course pushed players to their limits, with shifting winds and the relentless heat sending scores soaring. Singson’s triumph was a testament to her resilience, proving she could endure and excel despite the harshest tests of skill and character.

The victory holds significant meaning for Singson, who turned professional exactly a year ago. After an arduous rookie season filled with near misses and setbacks, she approached this year’s tour with renewed determination. With swing coach Bong Lopez constantly reminding her that she had what it takes to succeed at the professional level, Singson remained steadfast in her pursuit of victory — and now, she has finally claimed her well-deserved triumph.

A missed cut at the ICTSI-WWL Group Philippine Ladies Masters and a distant seventh-place finish at Pradera Verde didn’t hint at an imminent breakthrough, but she defied expectations with a hard-fought win at Eagle Ridge.

Singson started the tournament with an 80, but a resilient second-round 74 netted her the lead as other frontrunners struggled. She built a three-shot advantage despite an outward 37 in the final round, only to endure a crushing quadruple bogey (with no penalty) on No. 10, which opened the door for multiple contenders.

Despite the setback, she held her ground when it mattered most.

For Bisera, the loss was heartbreaking. Her birdie-less front nine (40) left her trailing, but she mounted a sensational back-nine charge, birdieing Nos. 10 and 11, eagling No. 12, and adding another birdie on No. 14. A bogey on 16 momentarily stalled her momentum, but a clutch birdie on 18 forced the playoff.

Her 72 underscored the difficulty of the course, as her 16-over total still proved enough to contend for the title.

Tiffany Lee finished third at 234 after a final-round 73, while Chanelle Avaricio and Sarah Ababa shared fourth at 235. First-round leader Gretchen Villacencio, who had surged back into contention at the turn, faded with late bogeys and double bogeys, closing with a 79 for seventh at 237.

Lois Kaye Go (80) settled for eighth at 238, while Kayla Nocum (81) finished ninth at 239. Former tour winner Sunshine Baraquiel rebounded with a 73 to tie for 10th at 240 alongside Velinda Castil (78) and Marvi Monsalve (84).

Reflecting on her hard-earned victory, Singson emphasized the importance of patience and course management.

“I learned this week that you can’t fight the course. You have to respect it, take your pars, and understand that in these conditions, a par often feels like a birdie,” she said.

While this triumph differed from her past amateur LPGT wins, where she bested professionals at Splendido Taal (2022) and Valley (2023), it was even sweeter, marking a breakthrough in her pro career.

The long-awaited win signals a new chapter for Singson, one where she hopes to build momentum and chase more success in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.