^

Sports

HD Spikers, Crossovers seek outright semis entry

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 4:18pm
HD Spikers, Crossovers seek outright semis entry
The Crossovers will gun for a play-in sweep and outright quarters entry as they clash with the Foxies at 4 p.m.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. - ZUS vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal and Chery Tiggo shoot to take the last bus to the quarterfinals, while ZUS Coffee and Farm Fresh look to avert it as they face off Tuesday in a pair of crucial play-in matches in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers and the Crossovers will gun for a play-in sweep and outright quarters entry as they clash with the Thunderbelles at 6:30 p.m. and the Foxies at 4 p.m., respectively.

Cignal turned back Capital1, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, while Chery Tiggo dumped Nxled, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12, Thursday to move on the cusp of advancing to the best-of-three quarters.

If Cignal wins, it will battle No. 2 Petro Gazz while a Chery Tiggo triumph will forge a showdown with top-seeded and five-peat feat-seeking Creamline both on March 18 at the same Pasig venue.

Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos isn’t thinking that far though.

“Our sole focus is just for this game and nothing else,” said Delos Santos.

ZUS and Farm Fresh though will do everything they can to get the win that will bolster their chance of claiming the quarters berths themselves.

The Thunderbelles will play the Solar Spikers while the Foxies tangle with the Chameleons on Thursday for that golden chance of gatecrashing into the next phase.

CHERY TIGGO

CROSSOVERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 22 hours ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

Pagdanganan falters as Takeda rules Blue Bay LPGA in style

By Jan Veran | 22 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan wrapped up her campaign in the Blue Bay LPGA with a faltering finish, limping with a five-over 77 to end...
Sports
fbtw
Bills star Allen set for record-breaking $330-million NFL deal

Bills star Allen set for record-breaking $330-million NFL deal

8 hours ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will become one of the highest paid players in NFL history after agreeing terms on a...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

ICTSI Eagle Ridge: Experience vs youth

17 hours ago
The stage is set for a classic generational clash as the second leg of the ICTSI Philippine Golf Tour kicks off today at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Women in Sports, Pacquiao-Elorde Awards up for discussion at PSA Forum

Women in Sports, Pacquiao-Elorde Awards up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 hour ago
Two big upcoming sports events make up the two-part session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Junior PGT tourneys now sanctioned by world amateur golf body

Junior PGT tourneys now sanctioned by world amateur golf body

2 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) is expanding its role as a premier platform for developing young golfers, with all...
Sports
fbtw
Stags bare head coaching shortlist

Stags bare head coaching shortlist

4 hours ago
Five coaches, including a one-time NCAA hotshot and a multi-titled junior tactician, are being considered to call the shots...
Sports
fbtw
FEU's Petallo, Ateneo's Batas shine in UAAP volleyball week

FEU's Petallo, Ateneo's Batas shine in UAAP volleyball week

5 hours ago
Gerzel Petallo and Kennedy Batas' stellar outings for FEU and Ateneo, respectively, from the period of March 5-9...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino boxing prospect Martin takes act to Vegas, eyes world title eliminator

Filipino boxing prospect Martin takes act to Vegas, eyes world title eliminator

5 hours ago
Rising Filipino star Carl Jammes Martin will strut his stuff in the world’s boxing Mecca — Las Vegas — against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with