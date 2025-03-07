Lady Tamaraws eye third straight win, collide with Lady Falcons

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. - DLSU vs UE (men)

11 a.m. - AdU vs FEU (men)

1 p.m. - DLSU vs UE (women)

3 p.m. - AdU vs FEU (women)

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern wants no let-up in keeping a close distance from league-leaders when it takes on Adamson in the duel between Final Four hopefuls in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Tamaraws enjoy the solo third spot at 3-2, lurking just behind National University (4-0) and University Santo Tomas (3-1) but not comfortably ahead of Adamson and La Salle with similar 2-2 slates.

Ironically, FEU has Adamson and La Salle as its final assignments in the first round, making it a crucial turn in its early Final Four campaign starting with the Lady Falcons in Saturday’s main game at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, La Salle seeks the same goal as Adamson, and that’s to stay in the Final Four race against the listless UE at 1 p.m. of the quadruple bill also featuring La Salle-UE at 9 a.m. and Adamson-FEU at 11 a.m. for the men’s division.

The Recto-based spikers then close out their first-round schedule against the Lady Spikers next Saturday and coach Tina Salak wants his wards to be ultra-focused in that mission as early as now.

“Mas maganda ‘yung ganitong winning trend kasi naga-eye kami makapasok sa Final Four,” said Salak. “Kailangan, rest of the games mai-panalo namin pero hindi magiging madali iyon. Medyo mabigat against Adamson and La Salle pero kakayanin.”

FEU has a two-game winning streak to bank on in a mission to repel the rising Adamson unit, led by super rookie Shaina Nitura, after back-to-back losses that hampered its run previously.

Led by the troika of Gerzel Petallo, Chenie Tagaod and Mitzi Panangin, the Lady Tamaraws eluded the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-11, before sweeping the winless UE Lady Warriors, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.

Adamson, for its part, bowed to the red-hot UST, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, in a back-and-forth campaign so far marked by alternating wins and losses.