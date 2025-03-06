^

UCAL: Immaculada Concepcion repeats vs WCC; Lyceum-Batangas stays alive

Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 4:21pm
Lyceum’s John Lloyd Pineda soars for a basket.
Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – WCC vs CEU

2 p.m. – UP vs LPU-B

4 p.m. – OC vs DIL Col.

MANILA, Philippines — Immaculada Concepcion College reaffirmed its mastery over WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 75-62, and grabbed solo second in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season Thursday, March 6, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The ICC Bluehawks started hot, wavered a bit in the third before going berserk in the payoff period where they outscored the Skyhawks, 22-10, to notch their 8th win against three defeats.

With their second straight in the second phase of elims, the Bluehawks need only win one of their remaining two games in Pool B to secure a semis berth — thanks to the triple-double effort of Edrian Mark Ramirez.

One of the league’s prolific performers, Ramirez tallied 18 points, rebounds and 10 assists — numbers that caught the fancy of several coaches in other leagues.

Meantime, Lyceum-Batangas also kept its semis bid alive after pulling off a 90-85 overtime win over Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in the first game – thanks to foreign-student athlete Alpha and Edward De Chavez.

Also impressive for ICC were Alfred Joseph Flores and Jared Loi Vento, who logged in 16 points apiece apart from combining for nine boards.

Showing nerves of steel, Bah scored his final four points at the free throw area in the last 8 seconds to help the Pirates exact a sweet revenge and improve their record 3-7.

Bah went on to finish with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Kurt Lee Laput chipped in 16 points, including a triple that sparked the team’s rally and sent  the game into overtime.

The Dolphins, who overwhelmed the Pirates, 87-74, in the first phase of elims, slipped to 6-4; while Skyhawls absorbed their ninth defeat in 10 starts.

Despite the win, Lyceum needs to win its remaining three games in Pool B to earn a playoff for the fourth semis slot in the event also supported by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

