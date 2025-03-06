^

Curry outduels Brunson in marquee Warriors-Knicks matchup

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 1:38pm
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on March 04, 2025 in New York City. The Warriors defeated the Knicks, 114-102.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK, United States – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr set the stage for the much-anticipated duel between Stephen Curry and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) at the Madison Square Garden – Brunson’s home floor and where Curry’s star turn happened 12 years ago. 

Kerr praised Brunson and likened him to his superstar point guard before the marquee matchup.  

“I can see why [Brunson] was rated so highly [as one of the best team leaders in NBA.com’s annual GM survey before the season],” Kerr said in his pre-game press conference. “And having coached him in the [FIBA] World Cup, he's just got a great, great combination, similar to Steph, great combination of confidence and humility. Everyone really likes him on a personal level because he's very down to earth and just a normal guy. But, you know, game comes down to it. He wants the ball in his hands. 

“He's going to take over. And I think teammates love, love that kind of guy. So, there's a reason Jalen is who he is. You know, he wasn't, wasn't a high pick. You know, he doesn't have the prototypical size and leaping ability, all that stuff, but he's a fierce competitor and really, really skilled.”

Then Curry proceeded to outduel Brunson at crunch time to power the Warriors to a 114-102 win. Brunson, who is the favorite to win the NBA Clutch of the Year award, did not score in the fourth quarter until the result was already settled. He failed to replicate his past heroics that earned him the “Captain Clutch” moniker.

It was a tough loss for the Knicks, who led by as many as 10 in the third quarter and held a 55-47 halftime lead. 

The Warriors clawed back while Curry was resting on the bench. With fresh legs, Curry returned with the Warriors holding a slim 94-93 lead with 6:33 left. He then quickly went on to work to finish off the Knicks.

Curry, the reigning NBA Clutch Player of the Year, sank a back-breaking 3-pointer with 5:15 left that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 100-93. Less than three minutes later, Curry fed Kevon Looney for a dunk that capped a Golden State 11-0 run that put the game beyond reach.

Curry finished with a team-high 28 points on 5-of-9 three-point shooting and a game-high nine assists. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player added seven rebounds and two steals in another masterful performance at the Garden. 

“It’s who he is,” Thibodeau said of Curry after the loss. “He’s done it everywhere. I had the opportunity to coach him with Team USA. When you get to see how he prepares and just the little nuances to his game, it’s not an accident. Sometimes when he’s shooting, you don’t realize the subtleties — how he creates separation, how quick his release is, and how well-balanced he always is. He’s a terrific shot-maker.”

The Warriors’ come-from-behind win over the Knicks improved Curry’s record at Madison Square Garden to 12-1 with the only loss coming in 2013 when he dropped a then-career-high 54 points with 11 three-pointers that signaled his rise as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Brunson had 25 points and seven assists for the Knicks, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns due to a personal reason.

What made Curry’s performance more remarkable was that he was questionable to play with a sore ankle and the Warriors were playing on the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

Then Curry warmed up and pulled all the stops to not skip this game.

“This is the Madison Square Garden, it speaks for itself,” Curry said after the win. “This is the place that brings, oh, it just naturally has great, unique, authentic basketball energy. And like the fans are unreal, like the who's who celebrity row and all that, but just everybody's anticipating great basketball.”

Knicks super fan, acclaimed film director and producer Spike Lee, chirped at Curry. But there was nothing Lee’s words could do to stop the Warriors superstar.

After drilling a 3-pointer in the third quarter that capped a Warriors 8-0 run that put them ahead 64-62, Curry went to Lee and had an exchange.

Philstar.com asked Curry after the game what was said during their brief exchange, the Warriors guard played coy about it.

“He was telling me how to read the pick and roll like they were blitzing a little bit, and he was just giving me some pointers,” Curry replied in jest, eliciting laughter from the packed media room.

“I had some good juju going,” he added after that encounter.

Curry scored 11 more points after that with his last three-point shot with 1:29 left sealing the win.

“We only get one chance here [every year] and try to make the most of it,” Curry said. 

He certainly did. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.

