Cone preaches discipline as Gin Kings gun for sweep vs Batang Pier

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone looks on as the Gin Kings battle the NorthPort Batang Pier

MANILA, Philippines — Discipline and process.

With Barangay Ginebra just one win away from a PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals berth, head coach Tim Cone stressed that the team should remain disciplined as anything could still happen against the NorthPort Batang Pier.

The Gin Kings have dominated NorthPort in three games thus far, winning by an average lead of 20.7 points.

Still, Cone said that he has been insisting his team to stay focused and go through the process.

“You know, this team has always been a good team about moving on. It can be hard to move on from wins because you kind of want to live in those wins, but you've got to move on from them,” he told reporters after Ginebra’s 127-100 Game 3 win on Sunday.

“It's a cliche, I know it, but you've just got to keep taking each game at a time. And you do that through staying disciplined mentally and really just focusing on the process of what makes you successful and not looking to the end result,” he added.

“So these guys have done a tremendous job so far of doing that, but again, the series is not over.”

Cone also emphasized that a series “can turn on a dime”, like how the tide of the TNT Tropang Giga-Rain or Shine Elasto Painters series did with the injury of TNT’s guard Jayson Castro.

TNT is still up 2-1 in the series, but Castro’s absence was huge in their Game 3 103-98 loss also on Sunday.

“So, you know, we are cognizant of that, and we're trying to make sure that doesn't happen to us over here,” he said.

Now, the Gin Kings will try to focus on getting Game 4 and possibly get some much-needed rest before the finals.

“We'll just ride the wave as long as we can, hopefully right through the finals and into the championship. But there's a lot of basketball left.”

Game 4 is on Wednesday, 5 p.m,, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.